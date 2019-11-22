If you’re hitting the road this holiday season, Russell Automotive, Inc. encourages you to start planning now

Many people have concerns about taking their cars on long trips, especially if they drive older or high-mileage cars. The staff at Russell Automotive, Inc. wants you to know that long trips are actually easier on your car than day-to-day stop-and-go driving, but a breakdown far from home can slam the brakes on your vacation. A few simple checks can reduce your chances of trouble, and as with most things, it’s best to start early.

“Planning is important. Two to three weeks before you go get any major repairs done. If your car needs any repairs, or if you have any major maintenance items (like a heavy-duty scheduled service) coming up, get that done before you go. This allows plenty of time to take care of any issues that might pop up,” stated Russell Automotive General Manager Steve Alfieri.

The Russell Automotive, Inc. staff will check the transmission and differential fluids before you travel. They’ll check hoses, belts, brake system, check the air filter, battery and tire pressure and treads. They encourage you to make sure the spare is fully inflated and that the jack, wrench, and other tire-changing bits are in the trunk. If your car has wheel locks, make sure you have the adapter for the lock nut. Also be sure to check the glove box. Make sure your owner’s manual; registration, and proof of insurance are present and accounted for.

One week before your trip you should clean out your car. The more stuff you haul, the more fuel you burn. Also, if you think your car is going to come due for an oil change or other maintenance during your trip, get it done now.

The day before you leave, wash and vacuum your car. Clean cars always seem to run better. Fill the gas tank. Might as well get it out of the way. Gas is often more expensive on the road.

The day of your trip, look at what you’ve packed. Load evenly and carefully. If you’re carrying lots of heavy objects, position them forward in the trunk and distribute the weight evenly side to side. Cars don’t have unlimited carrying capacity, so don’t overload.

Russell Automotive, Inc. is a family-owned business that cares about you and your family’s safety. They understand the importance of being a trusted and experienced auto repair shop that offers quick and affordable turn-around on all maintenance and auto repairs.

Since 1981, Russell Automotive, Inc. has been one of the top automotive repair facilities in Apopka. They offer COMPLETE foreign and domestic automotive repairs, from simple tune-ups and factory-scheduled maintenance to brakes and air conditioning, and complete precision engine building and diagnostics.

Their two-story shop consists of 14 state-of-the-art bays, complete with electronic diagnostic equipment, their own in-shop parts department, administrative staff, 24-hour security surveillance, and a key drop for before or after-hour vehicle drop-offs.

Their skill and knowledge enable their team of technicians to address a broad range of mechanical issues, which means you’ll experience a higher, more comprehensive level of service and greater value.

Russell Automotive, Inc. is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) member with an A+ rating, an AC Delco distributor, and a Valvoline Lube service center. Towing and fleet service are also available. They are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Before hitting the road this holiday season, remember to check off car maintenance before you leave, because if Old Nellie acts up later, she could ruin your whole vacation.

Now relax and enjoy your holiday travel.

Advertisement