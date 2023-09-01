Hurricane Idalia will impact fishin’ on lakes and the St. Johns River

Hello Folks,

I’m writin’ my article today which is Tuesday, the 29th. I’m waitin’ on the storm and preparin’ for the impact which is goin’ to be North of us.

I hope and pray if you are readin’ this, that you made it safe and sound this week. It will take a few days for the fishin’ to get back to normal after the storm. The water needs to settle down and everything that was interrupted durin’ the storm will get back to normal.

I don’t know how much rain we are goin’ to get, but that will have an impact on the lakes and the St. Johns River. There may be some floodin’ in the lower areas of the river and in some neighborhoods in our area.

All that said, I hope and pray you and your family stay safe.

Once the storm has passed and everything settles down, I’m sure the fishin’ will pick back up. The fish will still be in their summer pattern and they should be feedin’ after the storm. I’m sure the bluegills and shellcrackers will start bitin’ again, and hopefully, some cooler weather will head our way, and the bass fishin’ will pick back up as well. The bass should be bitin’ after the storm as well. You can start fishin’ the shoreline cover at first light, then move to deeper water later in the day.

Hopefully, with the storm, we will get some much-needed rain. The lakes could use some fresh water, and so could my yard.

Folks, I wish I had better news for everyone, but with the storm comin’ through it’s gonna change the fishin’.

Good luck this week, and stay safe. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Stay Safe

Save a few and good luck!