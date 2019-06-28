Huntington Learning Center provides skills for your child’s school success

Most parents think of tutoring only when their child is struggling, but supplemental education can greatly benefit any student – whether a child is behind in school or at the head of the class.

Think of Huntington Learning Center’s supplemental education as an opportunity for your child to become the best student he or she can be.

Right now is a great time to sharpen basic skills, work on specific subjects or even catch up, because your child isn’t dealing with the pressures that come with newer and more challenging material that comes as the school year progresses.

Huntington Learning Center offers these ideas for learning opportunities – for students of all ages:

Reading – If reading is a challenge or your child dislikes reading, now is the time to pinpoint and tackle problem areas. If your child is a good reader, supplemental instruction could help him or her get ahead. Older students may still benefit from a focused reading program to help them improve their reading comprehension, critical thinking, comparative skills and more.

Math – Is your child performing very comfortably in math right now? If not, he or she may have missed basic math skills that are making it difficult to learn more challenging concepts and/or causing him or her to fall behind. You need to focus on building that foundation. For the student who is doing well in math, now is the time to work ahead to get familiar with concepts he or she will learn in the near future. Elementary students may need help with basic math functions, while middle school students may need assistance conceptualizing fractions, word problems, ratios, and other similar concepts. More advanced math students taking geometry or calculus, for example, may benefit from course-specific instruction.

Writing – Writing is a lifelong skill that your child can always be improving upon. In elementary school, help your child practice good spelling and grammar. If these areas appear weak, seek assistance right away! As he or she moves into middle and high school, a personalized writing program could focus on the writing process, writing clearly, and organizing one’s thoughts in report form.

Other – Young students must build other skills crucial to overall school success, such as organization, focus, and listening. High school students may benefit from more advanced study skills preparation to help them learn to be more effective at studying, time management, test-taking and more. No matter his or her age, a good supplemental education program can give your child the tools to be a more independent, organized, and resourceful student.

Huntington Learning Center was founded in 1977 and is a pioneer and leader in the tutoring industry. For over 35 years, Huntington Learning Center has provided quality instruction to hundreds of thousands of students. Huntington prides itself on being “Your Tutoring Solution” for students in all grades and subjects. Huntington Learning Center tutors in academic skills such as reading, phonics, math, and study skills, and in advanced math and science subjects ranging from algebra through calculus and general science through physics. Huntington Learning Center also prepares students for state and standardized entrance exams, such as high school entrance exams, and the SAT and ACT.

For more information about the types of supplemental instruction available year round at the Apopka, Florida Huntington Learning Center, call them at 407-703-8542 .

Huntington Learning Center is conveniently located at 515 N. Park Avenue, Suite 104, Apopka, FL 32712, near Rita’s Italian Ice.

