Hunt Club Medical Care is expanding its services by offering Televisits

Hunt Club Medical Care is now offering Televisits. This is a virtual one-on-one office visit through the patient portal. To set up an appointment and see if you would benefit from a Televisit, call them at 407-788-6500.

When it comes to your health, there’s no place like home and family to take care of you.

That’s the kind of care you can come to expect from Hunt Club Medical Care. They’ve been an important part of the community family’s well being since 1978.

For over 30 years, Hunt Club Medical Care has been caring for people and improving the quality of life in the community they serve. Their goal is to deliver the highest quality health care available in the area. The doctors are board-certified physicians in Internal Medicine and Family Practice and have provided primary care and urgent care in Apopka, Florida, since 1977. They are open seven days a week, with late hours to help accommodate working families.

Hunt Club Medical Care offers family care, urgent care, same day appointments, well-woman exams, chronic disease management, preventative medicine, annual physicals, and on-sight lab and x-rays.

The Hunt Club Medical Care facility is privately owned and operated by Dr. Michael Gordon. The goal of this medical facility is to provide comprehensive care to their patients. On staff are Michael Gordon M.D., Pinida Toochinda M.D., Casey Seltzer PA-C, Samantha Buhler PA-C, Ashka Patel PA-C, and Louwella Mosqueda APRN.

The staff at Hunt Club Medical Care strives to be distinctive. They want to assure that every patient has access to the highest quality care, and genuinely care for the comfort and well being of their patients by treating them with courtesy, dignity, and respect. They are comprehensive in the response to the needs of their patients, and consider themselves to be partners with their patients in their health care. They make every effort to always be innovative in their approach to care.

Hunt Club Medical Care is a family practice medical office and urgent care facility. Staff consists of long-term employees who are highly skilled at providing patients with personalized, concerned care.

Their award-winning electronic medical records (EMR) system allows the clinicians to quickly locate and maintain each patient’s most up-to-date health and examination records through a laptop computer station in every room. They also have x-ray and EKG testing on site. In addition to the medical care, the clinicians perform school sports physicals. They are pleased to have a team of female clinicians who perform well woman exams, including pap testing. A number of local businesses have selected Hunt Club Medical Care to provide care for their employees, including pre-employment exams and treatment for work-related injuries.

For your convenience, they operate on a walk-in basis; no appointment is necessary. Or you can schedule appointments when needed. Hunt Club Medical Care is staffed with two or three clinicians on duty to minimize the waiting time for patients.

They are open everyday: Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are conveniently located at 3191 E. Semoran Boulevard, across from Colonial Shoppes of Bear Lake. Call Hunt Club Medical Care at 407-788-6500 to help with your medical needs.

