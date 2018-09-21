Hot weather has hindered fishin’ for many in our area

Hello Folks,

I thought when September got here that we were gonna see some cooler weather come our way. Well, it’s just as hot now as it was durin’ the summer. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some cooler weather, and the sooner the better.

The fishin’ has been fairly good on most days, but on some of the days it’s just too hot to fish. Folks are still catchin’ some nice stringers of bluegills and shellcrackers. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. Lake Woodruff and Lake Monroe have been good places to catch some panfish.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow unless you are fishin’ with shiners. They are catchin’ some nice bass in the Kissimmee Chain on shiners fished around the heavy cover, hydrilla clumps, and vegetation that has blown in around the reeds.

If you want to catch some bass on the chain with artificials, try fishin’ around the shoreline cover with top-water baits, swim-baits, or speed worms. You need to get on the water early and catch that early-mornin’ bite. Once the sun gets up, the bass bite is gonna slow down and then it’s gonna get hot, so get up early and get on the water, and catch some fish.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow on the Harris Chain, but you need to get on the water early. Most of the bass are bein’ caught early in the mornin’ and then you will need to move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Try usin’ a shallow-runnin’ crank-bait or swim-bait. If that doesn’t work, try a lipless crank-bait. Try fishin’ Lake Eustis, Lake Griffin, or Big Lake Harris. The bite is usually over by mid-mornin’, so get on the water early.

The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been pretty good as of late. Most of the bass are bein’ caught around the shoreline cover on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Once the sun gets up, move to deeper water and try a Carolina-rigged plastic worm near or close to the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

Rick and I fished the Butler Chain last Friday. It was hot and the bass were not in a good mood. We fished shallow, super shallow and deep. We flipped heavy cover, docks, pepper grass, and submerged hydrilla beds. We dragged worms across the bottom, near submerged hydrilla beds and the best we could do was six bass.

Rick did catch a nice 3-pounder under a dock just before lunch. But after that, the fishin’ was really slow and the sun was beatin’ down so we decided to put the boat on the trailer and get in the A/C.

Hopefully, the cooler weather will get here real soon and the bass fishin’ will pick back up. Please say a prayer this week for all those folks that are in the Carolinas.

They have gotten more rain than they need. We know all too well how hurricanes can affect a state, so keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers.

Tip of the week: go early.

Save a few and good luck!