Hope CommUnity Center awarded a $45,500 grant

Hope CommUnity Center (HCC) received a $45,000 grant from Contigo Fund, a fiscally sponsored project of Proteus Fund from the 2022 Movement and Power Building Grant, and a $500 grant from Healing Justice Funds to support their project ELEVAR, according to a Thursday, April 14, press release from HCC.

ELEVAR (Educate, Leaders, Energy, Courage, Love, Resilience) is developing a leadership pipeline of grassroots activists from within marginalized LGBTQ+/immigrant/people of color communities, especially those who live at the intersection of these identities.

ELEVAR is modeled after the idea that grassroots leadership development is more than simply exposing people to political processes and skill-building. This model recognizes the interaction between human dignity and leadership, resulting in leaders who are committed long-term, not to a single campaign or action.

“This is all about loving people and inclusion where everybody is welcomed in the Beloved Community,” Sister Ann Kendrick, founder of HCC, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“As an LGBTQ+ immigrant myself, I struggled to find an organizing space that honored my full authentic self and everything I can bring to the table,” Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, HCC executive director, was quoted as saying in the press release. “We are so grateful for Contigo Fund’s commitment to grassroots organizing and true social change. This grant will give us the resources to invest in our leaders and build a powerful intersectional movement in Central Florida.”

“The LGBTQ+ immigrant rights program at the Hope Community Center funded since its inception by the Contigo Fund has given me an opportunity to develop my leadership, advocacy, and community organizing skills to create a LGBTQ+ immigrant group,” Andrea Montanez, LGBTQ+/immigration coordinator, was quoted as saying in the press release. “These are rare opportunities for transgender immigrant leaders like myself and I am grateful for the financial investment made by the Contigo Fund, which it will have a tremendous impact as we come together to fight for our rights, raise our voices, and build power with one another for a better future.”

For more information on how to support this movement, contact Montanez at 407-880-4673 ext. 243 or amontanez@hcc-offm.org.

Through service and advocacy, HCC stands together with immigrants and others who are tenacious and courageous in the face of all systems of oppression. HCC has two campuses, both located in Apopka. To learn more about other services and programs, visit www.hcc-offm.org/.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.