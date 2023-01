The 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Apopka encapsulated the legacy of King on Monday, January 16, beginning at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building on South Central Avenue and traveling to the John Bridges Community Center on 13th Street. The parade’s theme this year is “Together, we can make a difference.” Pictured is the Mount Pleasant View Baptist Church float honoring its late Pastor Michael Warren. More photos of the parade are on page 1C.