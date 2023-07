Honesty, integrity, and quality service are the standards which Freedom Tire & Automotive live by

From the second you walk through their doors, you’ll see how Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. stands out from the rest. You’ll feel valued, supported, and wholly satisfied that you’ve made the right decision in choosing their shop to service your vehicle or your fleet of service vehicles.

“We understand that each client is unique, but they all have one thing in common when choosing an auto repair shop. Clients want an exceptional customer experience. Customers want an auto repair shop that offers excellent repair and maintenance services to keep their cars in great condition. And they need an auto shop they can trust. We’re that and more. We’re a complete auto, truck, and recreational vehicle service center,” states owner/operator Leon Hockett.

We also know breaking down is an unexpected expense, and it can be worrisome if you aren’t sure how to pay for the repairs. After all, you rely on your vehicle to keep your life running smoothly. We offer 6-month interest-free financing on approved credit for those unexpected vehicle repairs and tire purchases,” noted Hockett.

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. is a family-owned business, and they understand the importance of a quick, affordable turn-around on repairs and maintenance. They provide a full range of professional services for your vehicle, from simple tune-ups and factory scheduled maintenance to brakes and air conditioning, and complete engine rebuilding and diagnostics. All their work comes with a nationwide guarantee.

Their skill and knowledge enable their team of technicians to address a broad range of mechanical issues, which means you’ll experience a higher, more comprehensive level of service and greater value.

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. believes the customer has the right to be completely informed of all possible repairs on their vehicles, and honestly informed when those repairs might need to be attended to. They have experience servicing all makes and models of domestic and import vehicles. And they work quickly to diagnose any problems and offer cost-effective solutions to get you safely back on the road.

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. offers all major tire brands, and are proficient in alignments, brake repair, suspension repair, custom exhaust, engine repair, air conditioning repairs, oil changes, and lift kits. Plus, they’re extremely knowledgeable about all major tire brands, routine maintenance, trailer ties, and axle repair.

At Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. you’ll find seasoned ASE Certified Master Technicians available. The technical staff members are state licensed, ASE certified, and they all hold many other credits and awards in their industry. They offer more than fifty years of combined experience working on all makes and models and are committed to customer service. And, they have a willingness to go the extra mile with a smile!

Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc. offers “Military and 1st Responder” discounts as well as “Buy any 3 tires and get 1 Free” or up to $125 off. They also offer free tire rotations and free flat repairs with any service, and nationwide warranty on repairs. They provide honest, reliable service six days a week, and are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for added convenience.

Stop in any time to see why Central Florida is using Freedom Tire & Automotive, Inc.

Advertisement