The HOA of the Month award for the Apopka area presented by Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore is Pitman Estates off Ponkan Road. Katie Toros, president of the Pitman Estates HOA, notified Moore’s office of the significant amount of work done. The new HOA board tackled a large entranceway renovation. Improvements included, adding three dog waste stations, pressure washing walls, sidewalks and curbs, ensuring weed-free St. Augustine grass, and landscaping that is well-maintained and well-irrigated.