Highland Funeral Home, Highland Memory Gardens offers Traditional Funeral Services with Cremains

No funeral service is one-size-fits-all; decisions on whether to be buried or cremated are influenced by various personal, religious, financial, and cultural factors. A funeral is a final act of love, so why not ensure it reflects your wishes when it comes to your interment? If you’re wondering whether you can be cremated and still have a traditional funeral service, the answer is yes!

Over the years, cremation has become an increasingly popular choice, but it doesn’t mean families must forgo the rituals and traditions associated with a funeral service. Traditional funeral services provide a sense of closure and an opportunity for loved ones to gather and honor the deceased. Cremation can be seamlessly integrated into such services. For instance, the loved one’s urn can be surrounded by flowers or meaningful items as the focal point of the ceremony, replacing the casket. This arrangement mirrors the traditional setup and allows families to include all the familiar elements of a funeral service.

Another example of combining elements is holding the service before cremation, using a ceremonial casket. Most funeral homes offer ceremonial caskets, which are a cost-effective alternative to purchasing one. This option ensures the service retains the visual and symbolic elements of a traditional funeral. After the service, the deceased can be cremated as intended, allowing families to experience the full ceremonial aspect while accommodating their choice of cremation.

After the cremation, unless specified by the deceased, families have several options for memorializing their loved one. Some choose to place the ashes in a

columbarium or niche, providing a designated space for reflection and remembrance. Others opt to scatter the ashes in a meaningful location or keep the urn at home.

Incorporating traditional service elements such as musicians, eulogies, and meaningful objects into an end-of-life celebration offers families flexibility while maintaining the respectful and honorable essence of a funeral. This combination allows for closure through rituals while embracing the simplicity and adaptability that cremation offers. Ultimately, how you choose to be interred is a deeply personal decision. Combining elements of both traditional services and cremation respects the wishes of the deceased while providing families with the opportunity to celebrate their loved one’s life in a meaningful way.

