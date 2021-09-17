Here are key takeaways from September 17, 2021, Orange County COVID-19 news conference

Here are the key takeaways from the Friday, September 17, Orange County news conference on COVID-19, held at the Orange County Administration Building in Orlando.



COVID-19 by the numbers



As of Thursday, September 16, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 12.32 percent. Additional county statistics include:



*CDC level of community transmission: HIGH

*Eligible residents (12+) who have one vaccine dose: 72 percent

*Eligible residents (12+) who have completed their vaccination series: 61.65 percent

*Total positive cases for Orange County residents: 221,749

*Total deaths in Orange County: 1,864

*Orange County has been below 1,000 daily cases for 13 days.

According to the county’s press release, “While Orange County Government welcomes this good news, it is imperative that residents continue to follow CDC health and safety guidelines and get vaccinated.”



Weekend COVID-19 vaccinations



Free drive-through COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – at Camping World Stadium are available during weekends. Vaccines are available for individuals 12 year old and up receiving their first or second dose only. Minors must have a legal guardian present during time of vaccination.



Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No appointments needed, only four (4) persons per vehicle

For more information or additional COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccinesites.



COVID-19 testing



Residents who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 test are recommended to arrive early to Orange County’s free drive-thru testing sites, as sites may close early due to reaching its daily capacity or severe afternoon weather.



Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando7

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

Former site of Clarcona Elementary School

3607 Damon Rd, Apopka

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

Barnett Park

4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

For additional COVID-19 testing locations, visit www.ocfl.net/testing.



Emergency rental assistance

Residents do not need to wait for an eviction notice to be eligible and begin the application process for Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.



Eligible residents can receive up to 12 months of past due rent, and up to one month of future rent, up to a total of $20,000. As of Friday, September 17, $8.93 million have been distributed to keep 1,594 families in their homes.



Residents can visit www.ocfl.net/rentalassistance to review program details, required documents, frequently asked questions and to check if their address is eligible.



Replacement vaccination records/cards

Residents who have lost or damaged COVID-19 vaccination records/cards can request new documents in-person from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, or online from Florida SHOTS.



For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Orange County’s website.

