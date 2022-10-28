Hearing is central to our lives in a way no other sense ever could be

Helen Keller once noted “Blindness cuts us off from things, but deafness cuts us off from people.” Research makes it clear that untreated hearing loss can be a major source of stress and can produce feelings of frustration, embarrassment, and a sense of isolation.

While hearing loss can make you feel alone in the world, the staff at Central Florida Audiology understand exactly what you’re going through – about 20 percent of Americans report some degree of hearing loss, and that affects all those around you.

Central Florida Audiology’s patient-centered approach focuses on satisfying your hearing care needs, whatever they may be. They work with you to diagnose and find solutions for your hearing, tinnitus, and balance needs using state-of-the-art equipment and the most advanced technology. But great technology is just the beginning. Understanding the way you live, your personal hearing needs, and the better hearing goals you have for yourself helps them to craft a more personalized and comprehensive hearing solution than anyone else can offer.

Central Florida Audiology wants you to be satisfied with your care. They’re a local, independent, community-oriented practice. Not a hearing aid retailer or big-box outlet. Their services are personalized and fully guaranteed, meaning they’re committed to listening to your concerns, and, assuring that your technology is always a perfect fit to renew your world of hearing. A strong patient-provider relationship based on honesty, integrity, and values they strive for, and feel that this is the best approach to make sure you don’t miss any of the precious moments in your life.

In an exciting move aimed to make hearing health care more accessible for Floridians, Central Florida Audiology expanded into Apopka and added a new provider to the team. Their Apopka office is located at 200 N. Park Ave., Suite B, and marks the practice’s second location since opening the original clinic in Leesburg.

It’s a thrilling milestone for Apopka native and clinic owner Amy Davis, Au.D. “One of the greatest joys in my life is being able to communicate with the people I love,” says Dr. Davis. “I wanted to help people with hearing loss be able to communicate and enjoy time with those who mean the most to them.”

Furthering her commitment to helping others, Dr. Davis has welcomed new faces to the team, including Cynthia Quintana, Au.D. Like Dr. Davis, Dr. Quintana is an audiologist, or hearing doctor, who is passionate about helping people connect with loved ones. She champions patient education and personalized solutions to hearing loss. Dr. Quintana’s Spanish fluency is a critical asset in this initiative, and the clinic is also adding Spanish-speaking support staff.

Central Florida Audiology is the only AudigyCertified™ hearing care practice in the region, recognized as an elite private hearing care practice in North America for offering the most up-to-date diagnostics and technology and upholding the highest standards of patient care.

The practice’s AudigyCertified™ status allows the practice to collaborate with top-quality, experienced audiologists across the United States as well as offer the exclusive AGX® Hearing brand, backed by a combination of state-of-the-art hearing care with the most effective, up-to-date technology available today.

If it feels daunting to navigate today’s hearing aid advertisements, the sheer number and types of devices available can seem overwhelming. Let Dr. Davis and her team cut through the noise with patient-centered, education-focused, compassionate hearing care. Call Central Florida Audiology today at 407.358.7045!

