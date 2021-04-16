Have some Steak Parmesan followed by Deep Dark Chocolate Cake

Steak Parmesan is wonderfully flavorful. This recipe comes to us from Brenda Payne in Pot Pourri, from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia.

From our friends in Plains, Georgia, we have Mrs. Webb’s Chicken Supreme that she contributed to Plains Pot Pourri. She tells us to bake this dish a total of 60 minutes and baste it toward the end. You also should use an oven thermometer to make sure the dish reaches a reading of 165 degrees.

Terry Shafar’s Deep Dark Chocolate Cake and the Butter Cream Frosting that goes on top. What a delicious treat for those of us who LOVE chocolate! The recipe is printed in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock.

From Southern Living, we have Old Southern Biscuits. They are simple (four ingredients) and delicious.

Frances McHale’s potato soup… yummy. She shares this delicious concoction in Preserving the Big Potato from the Apopka Historical Society.

Savannah Style is one of the cookbooks in which we find sublime recipes. The Chart House Bleu Cheese Dressing is one of those recipes, and we present it to you here. The recipe calls for “scant” partial teaspoons of ingredients. That just means a little less than full measure.

From Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, Tossed Green-Green Salad is teriffic, and the Chart House Bleu Cheese Dressing recipe above will go perfectly with this salad.

BRENDA PAYNE’S

STEAK PARMESAN

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

4 cubed steaks

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Ritz cracker crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup Wesson oil

1 small can (6-ounce) tomato paste

3 cans water

4 slices Mozzarella cheese

Season to taste with onion, oregano, garlic (optional)

Salt and pepper meat. Beat egg in small bowl. Dip meat in egg and roll in crumbs (Ritz crackers and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese) using all of the mixture.

Pour left-over egg on meat as it browns in oil. Brown meat well on both sides; remove to a shallow casserole dish; add tomato paste and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and water to pan drippings. Stir until it bubbles, add seasonings if desired. Pour over meat. Place Mozzarella on each piece of meat; bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Serves four.

MRS. J. C. WEBB’S

CHICKEN SUPREME

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

6 chicken breasts

2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup margarine

1/2 cup shortening

4 teaspoons celery salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 cloves garlic, chopped

Cut chicken breasts in half. Combine sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire, celery salt, paprika, garlic and pepper. Add chicken to this mixture, coating each piece well. Refrigerate overnight. Remove from refrigerator, roll each piece in cracker crumbs. Arrange in baking dish. Spoon half of melted margarine and shortening over chicken. Bake 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Spoon remaining margarine over chicken and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer.

TERRY SHAFAR’S

DEEP DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

Cake:

2 cups sugar

1-3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup Hershey’s cocoa

1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup boiling water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans. In large bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat on medium speed two minutes. Remove mixer and stir in boiling water. Batter will be thin. Pour into prepared pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely.

Chocolate Butter Cream Frosting:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup shortening

1/2 cup cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 8-ounce container Cool Whip

Cream together the butter, shortening and cocoa. Blend in vanilla and egg, beating well. Alternately add sugar and milk, beating until smooth after each addition. Take a cake layer and put it on Saran Wrap. Frost the top of layer and dump it with frosted side down in a trifle bowl. The layer the plastic was touching will now be on top, and the frosted layer on the bottom. Remove plastic wrap and frost. Now put half the Cool Whip on top. Next, frost the second layer; put frosted side on top of Cool Whip. Frost top side and finish with remaining Cool Whip on top.

OLD SOUTHERN BISCUITS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/4 cup shortening

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

Melted butter (optional)

Cut shortening into flour with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly. Add buttermilk, stirring the mixture just until moistened.

Pat dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 14 minutes or until golden. Brush hot biscuits with melted butter, if desired. Makes 1 dozen biscuits.

FRANCES MCHALE’S

POTATO SOUP

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 cups water

6 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 small onion, diced

3 tablespoons chives, chopped

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup evaporated or whole milk

Bring water to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Add potatoes, celery, onion, chives, salt and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer slowly for 25 minutes. Add butter, then stir in milk and bring to a boil. Serve.

THE CHART HOUSE

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

3/4 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt, scant

1/3 teaspoon garlic powder, scant

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1-1/3 cups mayonnaise

4 ounces Danish bleu cheese

Blend all ingredients except mayonnaise and bleu cheese at low speed for two minutes. Add mayonnaise and blend 1/2 minute at low speed, then blend two minutes at medium speed. Crumble and add bleu cheese; blend at low speed no longer than four minutes. This dressing must sit 24 hours before serving. Refrigerate.

Comments: A specialty of The Chart House restaurant. Yield: 2-1/2 cups dressing.

TOSSED GREEN-GREEN SALAD

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

6-8 lettuce leaves shaped as a bowl

1 cup sliced avocado

1 cup cucumber slices

1 cup green pepper slices

1 cup broccoli flowerets

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

12 sliced Spanish olives

Your favorite dressing

Arrange lettuce in attractive serving bowl. Add all other ingredients. Chill. Pour dressing over salad just before serving. Note: Add one tablespoon dry white wine or blush to dressing to enhance flavor.