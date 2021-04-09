Growers will offer best foliage at annual Apopka event

Thirteen foliage specialists will appear in the 59th annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, showcasing landscape plants, vegetables, and more.

Per tradition, the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival is scheduled for the last weekend of April: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The venue is Kit Land Nelson Park, 35 S. Park Ave., Apopka. The event is free and open to the public.

The following are some of this year’s featured foliage specialists: Amaryllis Spectacularis-amaryllis; Green’s Nursery-variety of plants, landscaping, vegetable plants, cacti; Jim’s Bonsai-bonsai arrangements; Just Plumerias-plumerias; Liner Patch-landscape plants; Long & Scott Farms-corn, fresh vegetables; Our Vital Earth, Inc.-Can-O-Worms composter, worm castings, vermi liquid (worm tea); Seminole Springs Antique Rose and Herb Farm-antique roses, herbs; T&T Botanicals LLC-tillandsia (air plant), bromeliads, bromeliad arrangements.

On hand to lend their expertise to guests are Plant Doctors, experts in their fields, available to advise festival attendees on how to better the health of foliage. Each Plant Doctor will be available at different days and times.

As would have been the case in 2020, this year, bus tours to local foliage and education centers have been cancelled for many reasons, including the facts that it wasn’t making much money, that not enough people wanted to go on the bus tours, that many foliage places didn’t want to remain open on weekends and pay somebody extra to show the people around, and that it was difficult getting a bus to transport people.

The Apopka Art and Foliage Festival will feature juried art and crafts from award-winning artists and crafters. The festival committee is managed by the Apopka Woman’s Club, which partners with the city of Apopka to mount the event.

At least 66 art and crafts vendors will join the festival. More artists and crafters are expected to fill more spots in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, visit www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org.

The full story begins on page 1A of the Friday, April 9, issue of The Apopka Chief.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!