Great weather means fishin’ is easy in Central Florida’s lakes

Hello Folks,

I hope you are enjoyin’ this wonderful weather we are havin’ in Central Florida. This is the kind of weather that makes you want to get and go fishin’.

David at Bitter’s Bait & Tackle reports that the folks are catchin’ lots of specks in Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners. You need to drift open water and then later in the day move toward the shoreline and fish the reeds.

Most folks are fishin’ a minner under a cork or bobber. You can also catch some specks in Lake Monroe but because Lake Jesup is so hot right now, not many folks are fishin’ in Lake Monroe. So take advantage of this great weather and get the family and go fishin’.

The bass fishin’ has been pretty good in most of the lakes in our area. The bass fishin’ has been off and on for the past couple of weeks.

Rick and I fished the Butler Chain earlier this week and were able to catch 10 bass up to 2-1/2 lbs. each. We caught our bass on a variety of lures. We caught some bass on lipless crankbaits, flippin’, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The water is still cold like about 62 to 67 degrees. We checked the shallow water to see if any bass were on the beds. We only found one bed but there wasn’t any bass on ’em yet.

We have a full moon on February 19. If the warm weather holds, the big females will be goin’ on the beds real soon.

The bass fishin’ was great for all 80 anglers who fished MLF Tour Tournament. The first four days, we saw some nice bass caught and some big ’uns, too. This was the first stop on this new format for these 80 professional bass fisherman. You can go to MLF website and see all kinds of videos of the tournament and the weigh-ins. The winner of this tournament was Jordan Lee. He made it though all the elimination rounds and qualified for the final day fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain.

Jordan made the top 10 to be able to fish on Lake Garcia in Palm Bay on Sunday. He won a nice trophy and $100,000 paycheck. In the last period of the day, which was 2-1/2 hours long, he was able to catch a flurry of 2 and 3 pounders.

His total weight in the last two hours was 32 pounds. Jordan caught 26 bass total on championship day that weighed a total of 55 lbs. and 1 oz. I don’t know of any angler who bass fishes wouldn’t like to have a day on the water like Jordan did. Congratulations, Jordan, on a job well done.

Well that’s it for this week. I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: great weather.

Save a few and good luck!