An unusual gray-colored alligator rests on the bank of a canal along the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive. This photograph was taken by Pat Stanley of Apopka. There are a lot more alligators and other wildlife along the one-way, 11-mile drive that is open each Friday through Sunday and most federal holidays. The entrance gate of the drive is located at 2850 Lust Rd., Apopka, and closes at 3 p.m. Visitor must exit the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive by 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

