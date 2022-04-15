Graceworx Community Church Invites public to check out its upcoming events

There’s an old saying in the advertising industry: “Early to bed and early to rise is useless if you don’t advertise.”

At Graceworx Community Church, we know the truth of that statement. That’s why we run a weekly ad in The Apopka Chief and The Planter. That’s why we take advantage of every opportunity to let others know about the good things happening at Graceworx. So let’s note just a few highlights.

Easter

Easter is a special time for Christian congregations around the globe. Graceworx is no exception. We’re not a large congregation, so finding a seat is never a problem. Not even at Easter. And we admit we don’t have mass choirs and orchestras and Pavarotti-quality performers.

But each Easter we review the biblical account of the Last Supper, Christ’s crucifixion, his death, his resurrection and his promised return. And we do it in a way that lends itself to contemplation and reflection. And we truly “make a joyful noise to the Lord” when we celebrate his resurrection through song.

We invite everyone to join us for our Easter worship service on Saturday, April 16.

Guest Speakers

Most weeks, our speaker is Pastor Jim Coffin. But on the rare occasion when he can’t be present, a guest occupies the pulpit.

On April 23, our guest will be Pastor Terry Pooler, who planted Sabbath Grace Fellowship in Apopka nearly 20 years ago—from which Graceworx grew. So for many in the Graceworx congregation, Pastor Pooler’s presence will be very pleasant deja vu.

On May 14, Rabbi David Kay, recently retired from Congregation Ohev Shalom in Maitland, will play his guitar and sing psalms and songs in both Hebrew and English. He’ll also share insights about Judaism.

Blueberry and Bluegrass Boil

Never heard of a Blueberry and Bluegrass Boil? Let’s explain. Starting right at the beginning.

Graceworx is one of three congregations that meet in the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 9913 Bear Lake Road, Apopka, FL 32703. Graceworx conducts its worship service at 11:30 AM each Saturday.

The other two congregations are: St. Andrews, which meets each Sunday at 9:30 AM; and Revelation Church, which meets each Sunday at 11:30 AM. So, what follows is a plug for something those two congregations are doing.

On Saturday, April 23, Revelation is collaborating with St. Andrews to have a shrimp boil supper at 6:00 PM at Artisan Acres, 31614 Bottany Woods Dr., Eustis, FL 32736. For $4.50/lb. and $1.00 for rental of the bucket harness, you can arrive early and pick your own blueberries.

Then at 5:00 PM, Neil Ricketts, pastor at St. Andrews and a songwriter, singer and guitarist of note—along with a steel guitarist, banjo player and mandolin player—will kick off a bluegrass concert. Other groups will also perform. The concert will last about an hour and a half, while concert listeners enjoy the shrimp boil.

The Blueberry and Bluegrass Boil is free. But prior registration is required by email at bmab65@aol.com. There is a cap on how many can be accommodated, so don’t delay.

