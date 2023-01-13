Goodwill Industries of Central Florida to host a job fair in Orlando

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is partnering with Taft and Oak Ridge Neighborhood Center for Families to host a job fair in Orlando.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goodwill’s headquarters, located at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando.

Positions are available with more than 15 employers including Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Disney World, Rosen Hotels and Resorts, Lighthouse Central Florida, Valencia College and others. Job seekers are encouraged to dress in professional attire and bring printed copies of their résumé.

Goodwill is hiring for several positions ranging from retail to managerial positions. The organization offers generous, best-in-class benefits that include health, dental and vision insurance, retirement matching, financial planning, life and disability insurances, and a pre-paid tuition scholarship program.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit goodwillcfl.org.

Interested candidates can apply online prior to the job fair by visiting www.bit.ly/gicfjobs.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people living in Central Florida. Through 31 retail/outlet stores and 16 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill diverted more than 20 million pounds of clothing and household items from landfills in 2022.

