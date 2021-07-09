Going on Vacation? Pet Care Center of Apopka offers superior care and boarding while you’re away

As a pet parent, you’d love to take your pets with you wherever we go but, unfortunately, that’s not always possible or practical since not all places are pet-friendly.

The summer months often spur a time of travel and fun in the sun. Some people consider their pet a travel companion, other pets may be better left in the loving care of Pet Care Center of Apopka, Central Florida’s premier pet resort.

“Making arrangements for boarding your pet at a kennel might at first be worrisome for some, but for the pet, it could be one of the best decisions you’ll ever make. It’s our passion and privilege to be the guardian of your pet while you’re away, in addition to their overall healthcare and well-being,” stated owner and operator Annie Greer.

This pet resort is combined with Pet Care Center of Apopka’s advanced medical services. They converted a family residence and added a $1.5-million state-of–the-art boarding facility that retained the integrity of the beautiful six acres of woodland and grasslands on the property. Then they added a 35 x 24 ft swimming pool especially designed for dogs and their safety.

Dr. Kent Greer is the owner and operator of Pet Care Center of Apopka. He’s a second-generation veterinarian. Over 40 years ago, he decided to build what was to become a new concept in veterinary hospitals for Central Florida. Drawing on the example of his father’s practice, he opened his first veterinary hospital in 1985. His facility then offered in-house diagnostics with the very first IDEXX blood machines in the United States.

Many years of meticulous planning and construction went into their boarding facility with raised flooring, and with each bedroom area having its own private patio, you can be sure that your pet is very secure and comfortable, while the recreational areas and activities will challenge their mind and body and banish any separation blues.

It doesn’t matter how beautiful the inside environment is, dogs ALWAYS prefer being outside, which is healthier for mind and body. And by outside they mean not a parking lot or side lot but…. six acres of beautiful parkland. They offer superlative daily, weekly, or long-term luxury boarding for your pet with budget planning pricing.

Cats are not forgotten; they have their own quiet, separate environment with outside views, spacious accommodations, and plenty of playtime.

They also provide daily daycare for your pet. Their very reasonable rates ensure that you will want to take advantage of this sanctuary.

For further information, call Pet Care Center of Apopka at 407-884-8924, or visit www.centralfloridavets.com for more information and their latest special offers.

Pet Care Center of Apopka is located at 2807 North Rock Springs Road in Apopka, just a tenth of a mile south of Ponkan Road. You’ll find plenty of parking and friendly, courteous service, designed to make you and your furry friends feel they have arrived at a very special place for their medical and boarding needs.

Advertisement