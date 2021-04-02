Get ready for Easter with Nellie Burgust’s Roast Pork recipe

This week, in anticipation of Easter, we have a roast pork recipe that your family will love. You also have onions, potatoes and carrots in the pot! Nellie Burgust’s daughter, Jean, submitted her mother’s Pork Roast recipe to the cookbook titled Treasures and Pleasures. This reminds me of how my mother used to cook pork roasts in a big heavy black iron pot that I suppose was a Dutch oven. Ahhhh…

Butter and eggs and milk, all fresh, with lovely fresh seafood. It is so adaptable, you can use just about any seafood you have just freshly caught… or bought at the market. Betty Land’s Seafood Souffle comes from What’s Cookin’? a favorite publication put out by our Apopka Woman’s Club many years ago.

Ann Hlinak’s Deviled Tuna comes to us from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka.

Savannah Style has Frying Pan Potatoes that looks like a recipe that our mothers may have fixed for our family suppers back in the day, probably minus the tomatoes.

From Field to Feast, we have a quiche recipe from Muriel Olivares. She is one of the new generation of urban farmer, with her quarter-acre Little River Market Garden tucked in a Northeast Miami neighborhood known as Little Haiti. Callaloo and okra thrive in South Florida summers. “This quiche is one of my favorites because the flavor of the vegetables is nicely complemented by the eggs, and the crust recipe is a family tradition passed down by my wonderfully healthy grandmother, Ana Maria,” she says. Callaloo greens are the large, edible leaves of the taro root. Swiss chard, spinach, mustard greens, or turnip greens are good substitutes.

Marie Berry’s moist Mexican fruit cake from Sharing Our Finest comes from Apopka Citizen’s Police Alumni Academy. It looks terrific.

NELLIE BURGUST’S PORK ROAST

(submitted by Jean Juckette, daughter)

from 1990 Presbyterian Women

First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

3 to 4 pound center-cut pork loin

1/2 large onion

2 or 3 potatoes

4 to 6 carrots

Salt and pepper to taste

Season loin with salt and pepper on all sides. Brown slowly in roaster on top of stove on all sides starting with fat side. Then, with fat side up, place onion half on top of roast. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes per pound. Wash and peel potatoes and carrots and set aside in bowl of salted ice water. The last hour of roasting add cut-up potatoes and carrots. Turn vegetables after 30 minutes. Remove roast to warm platter. Drain off excess fat and pick up “brownings” with warm water to make gravy.

BETTY LAND’S

SEAFOOD SOUFFLE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 pound crab or lobster or shrimp (or enough of each to make a pound)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 pint of milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

White or cayenne pepper

Nutmeg to taste

2 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons sherry

Melt butter and mix in the flour to make a paste. Add milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Cook in double boiler until thick. When cool, stir in the yolks of eggs, slightly beaten. Add sherry. Now fold in the stiffly beaten whites and crab meat. Put in baking dish and cook at once in pan of hot water in moderate oven, at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves six.

ANN HLINAK’S DEVILED TUNA

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

7 ounce can tuna, flaked

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco

3 tablespoons chopped scallions or grated onion

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup fine soft bread crumbs (2 slices fresh bread in a blender)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Combine first 5 ingredients, spoon into 4 individual shells or 8-inch pie plate. Toss crumbs with mayonnaise, sprinkle over tuna. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

FRYING PAN POTATOES

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

4 medium-sized potatoes (about 2 pounds)

4 slices bacon

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 medium-sized onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon thyme leaves

2 medium-sized tomatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Peel the potatoes and cut into slices about 1/4 inch thick; set aside. In a large, heavy frying pan, fry bacon slowly until browned and crisp; remove bacon from pan. Drain and crumble. Add butter to drippings in pan and sauté onion and garlic over medium heat until golden, about five minutes. Add potatoes, salt, pepper and thyme. Continue cooking, turning with a wide spatula until potatoes are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle diced tomatoes over potatoes, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Serve garnished with parsley and crumbled bacon.

MURIEL OLIVARES’ CALLALOO

AND OKRA SUMMER QUICHE

Recipe from Field to Feast

CRUST:

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

10 medium okra pods, trimmed and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 bunch callaloo leaves, coarsely chopped

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 eggs

MAKE THE CRUST:

Mix the flour, water, oil, and salt directly in a 9-inch pie dish until a dough forms. Handle as little as possible since separation between oil and water is what will give you a flaky crust. Use your knuckles to evenly press the dough into the dish.

MAKE THE FILLING AND BAKE THE QUICHE:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.

2. Saute onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in okra and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden. Add callaloo and immediately remove skillet from heat. Continue stirring until greens wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

3. Pour vegetables into crust.

4. Beat eggs in a bowl until frothy. Pour eggs over vegetables.

5. Bake 30 to 45 minutes, or until filling is firm but not dry. Serve warm.

MARIE BERRY’S MOIST

MEXICAN FRUIT CAKE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen

Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup pecans

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple and juice

Mix all ingredients together in bowl. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.

Topping:

2 cups confectioners powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 stick oleo

8 ounces Philly cream cheese

Melt oleo and add other ingredients. Pour over cake while hot.