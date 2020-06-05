Full moon should help fishin’ this weekend

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and you got a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend. Folks are gettin’ out of the house and gettin’ on the water and doin’ a little fishin’. Some folks are just gettin’ in the boat and takin’ a ride around our lakes and enjoin just bein’ on the water.

If you wanted to catch some fish, now is a good time to go. We have a full moon today, Friday, June 5, so the fishin’ should be good this weekend. We might get some rain so make sure you check the weather before gettin’ on the water. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are still catchin’ some specks under the State Road 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. If you want to catch some specks, get you a bucket of minners and head over to Lake Jesup and have some fun.

Folks are still catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe but the bite has slowed down just a little from last week. You can still catch a few panfish off the seawall in Sanford on red worms and crickets.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes in our area. Kyle reports that they are still sellin’ lots of shiners and folks are catchin’ some nice bass in most of the area lakes. The Harris Chain has been off and on for a couple of weeks, but folks are still catchin’ bass on a variety of baits. The best lure to use on the chain has been a lipless crank-bait.

My buddy and his fishin’ partner fished the Harris Chain over the weekend and caught and released more than 40 bass. The caught a lot of 1 pounders and 2 pounders, and one that weighed right at 4 lbs. You need to be in about 3 feet to 5 feet of water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

The Kissimmee Chain bass fishin’ has been really good again this week. Folks are still catchin’ some nice bass on shiners and lipless crank-baits. You can catch a few bass on plastic worms, too.

This next week startin’ Sunday, June 7, Sunday, Major League fishin’ will be on the Kissimmee Chain. It’s called the Toyota USA Heavy Hitter’s Tournament.

There will be 80 pro anglers who will be fishin’ for the grand prize of $100,000. The tournament will run from June 7-12. You can watch the tournament on the MLF app. or MyOutdoorTV. The live stream will begin around 6:45 a.m.

Congratulations to Ken Lucas and Danny Lanier for winnin’ the Central Florida Bass Hunters Classic on Lake Okeechobee this past weekend. They had a two-day total of 38.57 lbs. of bass to secure their win. They also were Anglers of the Year for 2020. They scored the most points in all the tournaments they competed in this year. Also, congrats go to Ryan Fleck and Steve Horee for havin’ the biggest sack of five bass for the year. Their five-fish sack weighed in at 35 lbs. So, right now is a good time to go fishin’ and I hope you get on the water real soon.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you do get a chance to do some fishin’ and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!