Skyler Miller, daughter of Cory and Melody Miller and granddaughter of Dennis and Patti Bankson, will be graduating from Florida State University with a degree in arts and science with a major in psychology, and a second degree in arts and sciences with a major in criminology. Her education and her majors were completed with full scholarships. Next year she plans to earn her master’s degree. She is a member of Summa Cum Laude.