Forum for Apopka City Council election candidates is set for Feb. 24

What is being called a candidate issues forum sponsored by the Apopka Involved Voters organization will be held on Thursday, February 24, for the candidates for Apopka City Council Seat 2 and Seat 4.

The forum will take place at Victory Church World Outreach Center, 309 S. Park Ave., Apopka from 7-8:30 p.m. The forum will stream live on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of The Apopka Chief.

Seating at the church is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are optional.

A forum for the Apopka mayoral candidates was held on Thursday, February 17, at the same venue and organized by the same local voters group.

For more information, call John Drago at 407-889-9495.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.