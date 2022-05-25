Former Apopka Commissioner Kyle Becker announces run for City Council Seat 3

Former Apopka Commissioner Kyle Becker has released the following press statement on Wednesday, May 25, announcing his intention to run for City Council Seat 3. Commissioner Doug Bankson will vacate Seat 3, the seat he occupied for six years, to run for Florida House Representative, District 39.

“My continued desire to help shape the future of Apopka far outweighs the outcome of my recent mayoral campaign. I take great pride in my service over the last 6 years as Commissioner of Seat 4, and I’m excited to announce my intention to run in the upcoming Apopka special election so I can continue in that service as Commissioner of Seat 3.

Regardless of what people’s seat I serve from, I will be a leading force driving positive outcomes for all residents. I hope with my proven experience and responsiveness to resident needs, voters in Apopka will grant me the privilege to serve them as Commissioner once again.”