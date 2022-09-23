For over 34 years, A.O.K. Tire Mart has helped keep families safe on the road

With the new school year in full swing, and fall just around the corner, you’ll notice shorter days, cooler temperatures, and more time spent on the road with the extracurricular activities the school year can bring.

Now is the time to make sure your vehicle is ready for the demands of this driving season. Seasonal car care planning and preventive maintenance can save you money and time as the weather changes. With regular, routine maintenance, you’ll help improve your gasoline mileage, reduce pollution, and catch minor problems before they become big headaches.

A.O.K. Tire Mart encourages you to take a proactive approach to preventive maintenance. To ensure their customers’ vehicles operate safely, reliably, and with fewer unexpected repairs, they stress the importance of basic routine maintenance that includes oil changes, fluid refills, a battery check, tire inspections, brake maintenance and belt replacements.

A coolant flush and fill are an important part of preventive maintenance for your cooling system and will help ensure maximum performance from your car’s heating and cooling systems.

New antifreeze will help your engine run cooler, and flushing it will help remove dirt, rust, or sediment that may damage the water pump and clog the engine water jacket and radiator.

Tires are one of the most overlooked parts of a car. Tire pressure changes with the outdoor temperature and should be checked for proper inflation and rotated to help keep you safe.

A.O.K. Tire Mart specializes in the retail and commercial end of new and used tires, and is a full-service car care center, offering all types of minor or major mechanical repairs. They specialize in auto and diesel engine repairs, mufflers, A/C repairs, transmission service, tune-ups, oil changes, brakes, shocks, and alignments.

They provide the finest in tire products such as Uniroyal, Michelin, General and BF Goodrich, and offer tires for your tuner, sports car, passenger car, family SUV, sport truck, pickup truck, or off-road vehicle, with many options to fit your needs. They even offer 24-hour roadside assistance for your convenience.

A.O.K. Tire Mart offers nitrogen to fill your tires. Nitrogen maintains better tire pressure and keeps tires 20% cooler, prolonging the life of your tires and even using less fuel! They also have a wide assortment of custom wheels, custom dual exhaust systems, and any type of tire, from lawn mower or wheelbarrow tires to heavy equipment or semi tractor-trailer tires.

A.O.K. Tire Mart has its own transmission rebuilding shop for all vehicles. They offer automatic transmission replacement, new or rebuilt. And they work with commercial and fleet vehicles.

Since 1988, A.O.K. Tire Mart has been a family owned and operated business, with owner Don Williams personally overseeing the company’s daily operations. Using his hands-on approach to make sure that every customer is handled with complete honesty, he gives the best service at the most competitive prices available in the area.

Remember, the next time you need your vehicle serviced in any way, stop in and see for yourself why A.O.K. Tire Mart is leading the way in automotive service. They are open six days a week for your convenience.

Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call A.O.K. Tire Mart at 407-889-7074 for more information. Visit them at aoktiremart.net or like them on Facebook for great specials and discounts.

Advertisement