For over 20 years, Sheeler Auto Repair has been keeping families safe on the road

With the new school year here and autumn just around the corner, there will be shorter days, cooler temperatures, and more travel time on the road. Now is a good time to think about preventative maintenance to help keep your family safely on the road. The last thing you want during the busy school season is have a hose break, brakes fail, or get a flat tire.

According to a survey of AAA’s certified Approved Auto Repair shops, consumers that forget or ignore recommended maintenance ultimately pay higher repair costs and loose valuable time on the road. Simple maintenance can save drivers an average of one hundred dollars per visit simply by properly maintaining their vehicle.

“Seasonal car care planning and preventative maintenance can save you money and valuable time. With regular, routine maintenance, you’ll help improve your gasoline mileage, reduce pollution, and catch minor problems before they become big headaches,” noted co-owner Demetrios Vergos.

You’ll find that personal service is a top priority from the people at Sheeler Auto Repair. You’ll never be just a number. And, you’ll always be guaranteed professional service by experienced and knowledgeable staff.

For over 20 years, Sheeler Auto Repair has been serving the greater Apopka area with dependable service, honesty, and integrity! As a testimonial to their work and integrity, they have been voted one of the best auto repair businesses in the area.

Their goal is simple: everything they do is about keeping you safely on the road, while delivering the highest level of customer service and competitive pricing.

Sheeler Auto Repair has the most up-to-date, state-of–the-art equipment to properly maintain and repair your vehicle. In today’s age of ever-changing technology, they know the importance of keeping up with the changes to better serve their customers.

For your convenience, they offer customer pick-up and drop-off from home or office. Sheeler Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they pride themselves on being open all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the customers that cannot make it in during the workweek.

If you choose to wait while they service your vehicle, they have a clean, comfortable customer lounge. There is always a pot of hot coffee, a TV, and vending machines. Plus, there is Wi-Fi for customers’ entertainment or to work while you wait.

What you find at Sheeler Auto Repair is a professional, family-run establishment. Co-owner Demetrios is your service manager and co-owner Odysseus is the head mechanic, overseeing every repair. When you bring your car for service, you will always deal directly with the owners. No middlemen in between. And, you will find no employee working off bonuses and margins, being pressured by corporate executives to increase sales at all costs.

The staff at Sheeler Auto Repair understands that there are no full service gas stations around like in days past. For single mothers, widows, and people who aren’t physically able to check their air pressure in the tires or fluid levels, don’t hesitate to pull in anytime for a courtesy check, free of charge.

Sheeler Auto Repair is conveniently located at1908 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka. They are on the same side of Highway 441 as Wal-Mart and are located directly behind Trans Express.

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call them at 407-880-5784.

Advertisement