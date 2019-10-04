For over 20 years, Sheeler Auto Repair has been keeping families safe on the road

With autumn here, you’ll begin to have shorter days, cooler temperatures, and will probably experience more travel time on the road with the holiday season fast approaching.

“Now is a good time to get your car ready for the demands of this driving season. Seasonal car care planning and preventative maintenance can save you money and time as the weather changes. With regular, routine maintenance, you’ll help improve your gasoline mileage, reduce pollution, and catch minor problems before they become big headaches,” noted co-owner Demetrios Vergos.

For the past 20 years, Sheeler Auto Repair has been serving the greater Apopka area with dependable service, honesty, and integrity! As a testimonial to their work and integrity, they’ve been voted one of the best automotive repair businesses in Apopka in the 2018 Best of Apopka.

Sheeler Auto Repair is a professional, family-run establishment. Co-owner Demetrios is your service manager and co-owner Odysseus is the head mechanic, overseeing every repair. When you bring your car for service, you will always deal directly with the owners. No middlemen in between. And, you will find no employee working off bonuses and margins, being pressured by corporate executives to increase sales at all costs.

The professional staff at Sheeler Auto Repair is always quickly available to make sure your vehicles are safely maintained and ready for the road. You'll notice immediately that the success of this business is due to individualized and prompt attention to every detail and specific needs of the customer.

As an independent repair facility, Sheeler Auto Repair keeps their prices under many dealerships or corporately owned auto repair service companies. If you have a service book that came with your vehicle, Sheeler Auto Repair will be happy to record any information needed during that service visit. They also keep all your service records and will provide you with a copy at the time of service.

Sheeler Auto Repair has the most up-to-date, state-of–the-art equipment to properly maintain and repair your vehicle. In today’s age of ever-changing technology, they know the importance of keeping up with the changes to better serve their customers.

The staff at Sheeler Auto Repair understands that there are no full service gas stations around like in days past. For single mothers, widows, and people who aren’t physically able to check their air pressure in the tires or fluid levels, don’t hesitate to pull in anytime for a courtesy check, free of charge.

Personal service is a top priority from the people at Sheeler Auto Repair. You’re guaranteed never be just a number. And, you’ll always be guaranteed professional service by experienced and knowledgeable staff.

For your convenience, they offer customer pick-up and drop-off from home or office. Sheeler Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they pride themselves on being open all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the customers that cannot make it in during the workweek.

If you choose to wait while they service your vehicle, they have a clean, comfortable customer lounge. There is always a pot of hot coffee, a TV, and vending machines. Plus, there is Wi-Fi for customers’ entertainment or to work while you wait.

Sheeler Auto Repair is conveniently located at1908 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, just a short distance past the Super Wal-Mart. They are on the same side of Highway 441 as Wal-Mart and are located directly behind Trans Express.

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call them at 407-880-5784.

