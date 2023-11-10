For over 20 years, Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping has specialized in all phases of tree service

Winter season is fast approaching and we’re now experiencing slightly cooler weather. Some leaves are now starting to fall, grass has temporarily stopped growing, and many animals are now starting to go into hibernation. So, is it time for people to hibernate also?

Not at Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping. Winter doesn’t mean it’s time to shut everything down and wait for spring. Their desks are outdoors. After all, your trees haven’t gone anywhere; just because there are no leaves on them doesn’t mean there aren’t problems lurking. Trees’ needs are there regardless of the time of year.

In fact, winter is an ideal time to do tree work. When the branches are bare, it’s easier to spot problems, and it’s easier to prune and trim. And, when Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping goes out for a free assessment, they can better tell the condition of the tree.

You might not see anything wrong, but they can. They can often predict damage that can occur as the next season approaches and help deal with it before it’s a more serious problem. Trees are a major investment in your property. A mature tree can have an appraised value of between $1,000 and $10,000.

It’s important to have your trees pruned and inspected annually. In order to have beautiful trees, proper pruning is necessary and important for a tree’s health. Pruning can remove safety hazards, discourage the spread of any decay and insect infestations, increase airflow, and allow for more light to shine through.

Trees at risk that need professional service can have:

Branches that are rubbing each other or rubbing wires on your home or business

Branches that are touching or laying on your rooftop

Low hanging branches that obstruct the street or sidewalk

Branches that appear diseased or insect infested

James Maltby, owner and operator of Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping stated, “If you have a tree that has grown too large for your property, is damaging your foundation, or is in danger of breaking or falling on the roof of your home, this can be a major cause for concern. Before these things happen, call us. We have trained professionals to evaluate each situation and to provide you with the best in customer service. We pride ourselves on a fast response time and the best prices guaranteed.”

If a tree needs to be removed, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety. Their staff is always ready to assist you to make sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after hours emergency service. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on-site for all services and property evaluations.

Owner James Maltby was born and raised in Apopka. He’s a family man, and his employees have been with his company for many years. They hire the best in the business; honest and dependable work is their priority. They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping will be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 19 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping are the local experts you can count on.

