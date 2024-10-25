For 37 years J&K Automotive is trusted with everything from routine auto maintenance to complex repairs

As car owners, it is our responsibility to ensure that our vehicles are in good condition, both for our safety and the safety of others on the road. Regular automotive maintenance and repair services are essential to keeping our cars running smoothly and preventing major issues from arising.

“For vehicle owners, having reliable and trustworthy technicians by your side is not just about fixing car troubles as they arise. It’s about building a lasting relationship that brings peace of mind, ensures the longevity of your vehicle, and saves you time and money in the long run,” stated J&K Automotive, Inc. owner and operator Steve Gotham.

Our expertise allows for swift identification of automotive issues, which is crucial when you rely on your vehicle daily. With a test drive or a thorough look under the hood, our seasoned technicians can identify the problem, reducing the downtime of your car,” noted Gotham.

J&K Automotive, Inc. upholds the highest ethical standards in all aspects of their automotive repair services. For them, ethics mean more than just fixing cars—it’s about building trust and ensuring transparency. For over 37 years they’ve built a reputation for their reasonable prices, timely repairs and their ethical approach. They’re trusted with everything from routine maintenance to more complex repairs, while upholding their core values of honesty and integrity to each valued customer.

J&K Automotive, Inc. began their business in Apopka in 1987 with a passion for excellence in automotive re- pair and quality customer service. It’s always been their goal, and will continue to be, the repair shop that offers fair, honest, and dependable service.

They pride themselves on their ability to handle whatever reveals itself under the hood. From diagnostics, inspections, scheduled maintenance, lube, oil and filters, tire and wheel services; electrical systems, from batteries and starters to radios and windshield wipers, they do it all. And even though it’s not related to the mechanical or electrical systems, they also provide glass repair and replacement.

J&K Automotive, Inc. utilizes only top-quality replacement parts and highly skilled technicians. They offer a no-obligation free estimate and utilize up-to-date diagnostic equipment to diagnose and repair your car, truck, or SUV. This helps ensure that your automobile is repaired to factory specifications. And, of course, all their work is 100% guaranteed.

Their team understands that, in challenging economic times, there are things that might take precedence over car repairs and services. But think long-term if you’re planning on keeping your vehicle for any amount of time. It’s in the best interest of your vehicle (and your wallet) to not ignore the little things, which, in time, can turn into big things.

J&K Automotive, Inc. is easy to find. They’re located at 1012 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, just a block east from Sheeler Road or call 407-880-3530 to schedule your appointment today. For more information, you can also visit their website at www. JandK.mechanicnet.com and become a fan on Facebook: J & K Automotive.

