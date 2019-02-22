For 33 years, the Optical Eyeland staff has provided quality eye care and superior service

Always caring and always informing, Optical Eyeland’s focus has been to be there to help preserve the health and care of your eyesight.

Family owned and operated, co-owners Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney pride themselves on being an independently owned business that offers the latest styles and uncompromising personal eye care. They’ve been trained with the nation’s top lens and frame companies, and they keep themselves current on the newest enhancements and treatments.

In fact, eye care for your student(s) should be at the top of the list for academic reasons, but equally as important is sports protective eyewear.

Today, sports eyewear is important for anyone who picks up a ball, bat, racquet or stick. School-aged competitors are particularly prone to eye injuries since their athletic skills (hand-eye coordination, balance, reaction time and speed) are still developing. Under most circumstances, at least 90% of sports-related eye injuries are preventable with the proper use of protective sports eyewear.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 42,000 sports-related eye injuries require emergency room attention each year in the United States. The commission also notes that approximately 43 percent occur in children younger than 15. Fortunately, many parents, coaches, and athletes realize that wearing protective eyewear for sports pays off in several ways. The risk of eye damage is greatly reduced and it enhances your vision to give you an extra performance ‘edge’ in the sports you love.

“I’ve seen first-hand how important sports eyewear can be for those playing any sport. The protection that sports eyewear gives makes it worth looking into,” stated co-owner and operator of Optical Eyeland Julie Bayly.

Julie Bayly went on to say, “Another issue I’ve seen during the school year is how undiagnosed vision problems interfere not only with children’s reading skills, but also with their social interaction and confidence with their peers. Close to 80% of learning takes place through a child’s eyes. Since a child’s eyesight changes frequently, regular eye and vision care is crucial to a student’s classroom performance.”

Children with poor visual skills may struggle to read, have a short attention span, and develop low self-esteem. In most cases, unless a child complains about a vision problem, parents don’t ask questions concerning their vision. Research also notes that children tend to not complain about subtle problems with their eyesight.

Common signs parents should look for that may indicate a problem with vision or eye health are tearing, squinting, unusual light sensitivity, eye redness or discharge, persistent head turning, frequent headaches, droopy eyelids, or a misalignment of the eyes. As with any condition, earlier diagnosis leads to better outcomes.

