Follow Fried Lemon Chicken with Pineapple Cheesecake Squares

Mary Demetree shares her Fried Lemon Chicken in Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. We take full advantage of these great recipes and thank these lovely ladies.

Charlie Milliken submitted his Frogmore Stew recipe for publication in the Northside Baptist Church cookbook. They, in turn, gifted us with a copy of this treasure. You will note Charlie gives credit to the Beaufort, S.C., Public Library for the recipe. The stew looks like a wonderful feast for a crowd.

A terrific recipe submitted by Mrs. E.E. Crozier for okra patties comes from our friends up in Plains, Georgia, in their Plains Pot Pourri.

Hopping John, made of cow peas and rice, is eaten in the stateliest of Charleston houses and in the humblest cabins.

The Wilted Spinach Salad is a wonderful way to serve fresh spinach. With fresh mushrooms and crumbled bacon, it is spicy and delicious. It comes from Savannah Style.

Jeanne Heckman’s Sausage Biscuits is great for partying game watchers or brunch. This is a simple mix of sausage, Bisquick, and cheese to put together, roll up in little balls, and bake for a very tasty treat.

Richard Houchins’ Pineapple Cheesecake Squares sounds teriffic. We found this recipe in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock cookbook.

MARY DEMETREE’S

FRIED LEMON CHICKEN

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 cups olive oil

4 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

3-1/2 pound broiler/fryer, cut into serving pieces

1 egg, beaten

1-1/2 cups flour

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Make a marinade by combining 1/2 cup olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and parsley. Brush the chicken with the marinade. Marinate for 3 hours, brushing the chicken with the liquid from time to time. Dry the chicken, dip it into the beaten egg and then into the flour. Fry the chicken in the remaining olive oil for 15 to 20 minutes on each side, or until it is done. Drain on paper towels. Serve the chicken on a platter garnished with the lemon slices. Serves 4.

CHARLIE MILLIKEN’S

FROGMORE STEW

(via Beaufort, SC, Public Library)

Recipe from Northside Baptist

Church’s cookbook

10 pounds smoked beef sausage in long links

2 dozen ears shucked, cleaned, broken into one-inch pieces

1/2 bushel crabs, more or less as desired; cleaned whole crabs are OK but take up more room in pot and are messier to eat

15 pounds shrimp, headed, and/or shelled, again easier to eat

2 small boxes of seafood seasoning, packed into cloth bags

Use a big, 20-gallon pot filled to about half full with water. Cut sausages into one-inch sections. Bring water to a boil, put sausage and seasoning bags in water and let boil for about 10 minutes or so. Put the corn in and bring back to a boil. Put the crabs in and bring back to a boil. Finally, add the shrimp, and when the water comes back to a boil, pour off the water.

Serves 30 people. Less can be made by cutting all ingredients in half or fourths.

MRS. E. E. CROZIER’S

OKRA PATTIES

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 pint cooked okra

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cornmeal

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Drain okra, mash well, add egg and beat. Sift dry ingredients together and add to okra. Mix well. Drop by spoonfuls into very hot butter or oil. Fry until golden brown, turning only once.

MRS. W. H. BARNWELL’S

HOPPING JOHN

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup raw cow peas (or dried field peas)

4 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup raw rice

4 slices bacon fried with

1 medium onion, chopped

Boil peas in salted water until tender. Add peas and 1 cup of the pea liquid to rice, bacon with grease and onion. Put in rice steamer or double-boiler and cook for 1 hour or until rice is thoroughly done. Serves 8.

WILTED SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook

by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach

8 ounces fresh mushroomsa

6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1/2 teaspoon salt

Wash spinach and discard stems. Dry and tear into bite-size pieces. Return to refrigerator until ready to toss. Wash and slice mushrooms. Fry bacon until crisp; reserve drippings. Combine vinegar, lemon juice, pepper and salt in pan with drippings.

When ready to serve, combine spinach, mushrooms and crumbled bacon in bowl. Heat drippings to boiling, pour over spinach and toss until all leaves are coated and slightly wilted. Serve at once in individual salad bowls. Serves 4.

JEANNE HECKMAN’S

SAUSAGE BISCUITS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

8 to 10 ounces sharp cheese, grated

1 pound hot bulk pork sausage

2 cups Bisquick

1 teaspoon sage

1 teaspoon Maggi seasoning (a liquid seasoning)

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Dash of Tabasco

Combine all ingredients. Mix with your hands. Shape into small balls. Bake at 400 degrees in ungreased pan until done (10 to 15 minutes). Biscuits can be frozen before and after baking to use as needed.

RICHARD HOUCHINS’ PINEAPPLE

CHEESECAKE SQUARES

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

CRUST:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup margarine or butter, softened

1/2 cup almonds, finely chopped and toasted

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients in medium size bowl with fork until crumbly. Press firmly and evenly in bottom of ungreased rectangular pan, 13 x 9 x 2 inches. Bake until set, for about 15 to 20 minutes.

CHEESECAKE:

2 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

2/3 cup unsweetened pineapple juice

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, well-drained (reserve 1 cup juice)

1/2 cup whipping cream

Cheesecake:

Beat cream cheese in medium size bowl until smooth and fluffy. Beat in 1/2 cup sugar and the eggs. Stir in 2/3 cup pineapple juice. Pour cream cheese mixture over hot crust. Bake just until center is set, about 20 minutes. Cool completely. Mix flour and 1/4 cup sugar in 2-quart saucepan. Stir in 1 cup reserved pineapple juice. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat. Fold in pineapple.

Cool completely. Beat whipping cream in chilled bowl until stiff. Fold into pineapple mixture. Spread carefully over dessert. Cover loosely and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours. Cut into about 3-inch squares. Makes 12 squares.