Florida DOH to host COVID-19 vaccination events in many locations including Goodwill Apopka

This week, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will host several free COVID-19 vaccination events at several Goodwill Industries of Central Florida locations including Goodwill Apopka.

The vaccination event at the Goodwill Apopka will take place Tuesday, September 28, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or while supplies last. The Goodwill Apopka address is 1312 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available. The vaccinations are first come, first serve and are offered while supplies last.



For those 12 to 17 years of age, only the Pfizer vaccine will be available. In addition, those in this age group must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian during the vaccination and a completed consent form must be submitted. Bring the student’s ID, driver’s license or other identification for the minor at time of vaccination.



Here is this week’s schedule:

Monday, September 27 – Goodwill OBT

7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last



Tuesday, September 28 – Goodwill Apopka

1312 East Semoran Blvd., Apopka

9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last



Wednesday, September 29 – Goodwill Curry Ford

7390 Curry Ford Road, Orlando

9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last



Thursday, September 30 – Goodwill Goldenrod

4780 South Goldenrod Road, Orlando

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Friday, October 1 – Goodwill Lake Nona

12865 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last

