Five Orange County constitutional officers take oaths of office

Five Orange County constitutional officers – four incumbents and one newcomer – took their oaths for their new terms in public office.



The Oath of Office Ceremony was held on Tuesday, January 5, at the Orange County Administration Building in Orlando for Amy Mercado as property appraiser, Phil Diamond as comptroller, Tiffany Moore Russell as clerk of courts, Scott Randolph as tax collector, and Bill Cowles as supervisor of elections.



Mercado defeated two-term incumbent Rick Singh in the August 18, 2020, Democratic primary, and won the November 3, 2020, general election over two write-in candidates. Moore Russell, Cowles, Diamond and Randolph ran unopposed in the general election.



