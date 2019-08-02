Fishin’ has slowed some due to very hot weather

Hello Folks,

I hope you are survivin’ the heat and the dog days of summer. It’s been a little hot. OK, it’s been really hot and the heat has slowed down the fishin’ just a little. If you want to go fishin’, just to get out on the water, you can still catch some panfish and a few bass. You need to get on the water early or go late in the day as the sun is settin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are still catchin’ some bluegills and big shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. The bite has slowed down some since last week but you can still go catch some panfish and have a great time on the water. Get some red worms and crickets, and head to the lake and catch some fish.

Kyle also reported that the bass fishin’ has slowed down this week, due to the heat. Again, you need to get on the water early and take advantage of the early-mornin’ bite.

Also, with the afternoon rains, you need to look for runnin’ water that’s flowin’ into the lake or the river.

You will usually find some bass hangin’ around those areas feedin’ on the forage and bait fish.

The Kissimmee Chain is a good example. The water flows into each lake flowin’ south throughout the chain. In the mouth, in those canals and feeder creeks, you should find some bass feedin’.

The same goes for the Harris Chain. If you can find some water flowin’ into each lake, you should be able to catch some bass in those areas as well.

Rick and I got a chance to do some fishin’ on Tuesday. We were on the water at daylight and off the water at 11:30 a.m. We had some wind blowin’ all mornin’ long and then when it stopped, it really got hot. The bite slowed down and so did we.

We did manage to catch seven bass and a mud fish. I caught my bass on a Rat-L-Trap and Rick caught his bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Three of Rick’s bass weighed more than three pounds each. So, not a bad day on the water.

I mentioned last week about the the TrophyCatch program we have in Florida. I had mentioned the number of trophy bass that have been caught.

This week, I am goin’ to share with you the top 10 waters where they were caught. You need to remember that these waters are where an 8 lb. or bigger bass have been caught and released by the angler that has registered his or her bass with the FWC TrophyCatch program. Here is the list of lakes, in order, by the total of bass caught and released.

1-Lake Kissimmee, 2-Rodman Reservoir, 3-Lake Istokpoga, 4-Lake Okeechobee, 5-St. Johns River, 6-West Lake Toho, 7-Lake George, 8-Winter Haven Chain, 9-Kenansville Lake, and 10-Tsala Apopka Chain.

We have some great bass fishin’ in our state and I hope you get a chance to get on the water and catch a big ’un.

If you want to stay up to date on the activity of this program you can go to the TrophyCatch Facebook page and there you can subscribe to the YouTube Channel and see the anglers who have catch some big bass this season.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go early.

Save a few and good luck!