Fishin’ has slowed down somewhat around Central Florida

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and. Hopefully. you got a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend. The fishin’ has slowed down a little since last week. You can still catch some panfish and a few specks. The bass are bitin’ but mostly on shiners.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are gettin’ shiners and goin’ fishin’. You can catch some nice bass on shiners in most of the lakes in our area right from the shoreline. Kyle reported that the panfishin’ has slowed down a little, but you can still catch some if the wind doesn’t blow you off the lake. Most of the bluegills and shellcrackers are bein’ caught on red worms and crickets.

Kyle fished a bass tournament on West Lake over the weekend and he said that folks were catchin’ lots of panfish.

He reported that in one area of the lake, there must have been 18 boats sittin’ on a bed of bluegills. They were catchin’ ’em one right after another. So, if you are wantin’ to catch some panfish, you need to go to West Lake to catch ’em.

Believe it or not, Kyle says they are still catchin’ a few specks in Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught around the State Road 417 bridge on minners. You can still catch some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup but due to the high winds, folks haven’t been able to go.

Also, Kyle reports that the boat ramp on the Maitland Chain is open. I checked on the ramp at the Butler Chain and they told me it’s still closed. Hopefully, as we open here in Central Florida, these ramps will start openin’ up again.

Rick and I fished John’s Lake this week and it was a little slow for us as well. The cooler weather and the wind blowin’ made the fishin’ a little slow. But, hey, we were on the water and enjoyin’ the great weather. The wind kept us cool and, for me, that was great.

I got a picture and some information from a friend of mine about a bass that was caught recently up in Umatilla. A lady by the name of Jessica Barrington caught a nice bass in a local lake in her area. She was fishin’ in her favorite lake and caught a nice bass that weighed 15.5 lbs. She caught her bass on a shiner and, to say the least, she was very excited. I don’t know of any bass fishermen or fisherwomen who wouldn’t be excited about catchin’ a bass like that, do you? Congrats, Jessica, on your catch and I’m sure you will remember it for a long time.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: windy.

Save a few and good luck!