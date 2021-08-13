Fishin’ has been pretty good even as the summer weather remains hot

Hello Folks,

I hope y’all are havin’ a great week and you are enjoyin’ this Florida weather. It’s been kinda warm, but the good news is that the fishin’ hasn’t been too bad either.

Folks are gettin’ on the water early or goin’ late in the afternoon, if it’s not rainin’. The rain has helped keep things just a tad bit cooler.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that there are a few folks still catchin’ some bluegills and a few shellcrackers. Folks are catchin’ ‘em in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe.

You will do best usin’ red worms and crickets. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ isn’t too bad either.

Kyle has been fishin’ the Harris Chain lately and has been catchin’ some good numbers of bass. He has been catchin’ bass on a bunch of different lures. He has been catchin’ ‘em on chatter-baits, swim-jigs, crank-baits, plastic worms, and by flippin’ the heavy cover. So, it sounds like the Harris Chain might be a good place to catch some bass. You have a lot of lakes to fish in the chain, so pick your favorite lake and spend some time on the water.

I talked to Mark at Big Toho Bait and Tackle and he reports that the bass fishin’ isn’t too bad on Toho. The main problem on the lake is the hydrilla. The north end and the south end of the lake is socked in with hydrilla and it’s very hard to navigate your way through that thick stuff.

The middle part of the lake isn’t too bad as far as the hydrilla goes and a few folks are catchin’ some bluegills and a few specks around the shell-bed out from Red’s Fish Camp. You can catch some bass along the edges of the hydrilla but it’s kinda hard to locate the edge if the whole lake is just about covered in hydrilla.

You can always flip the holes in the hydrilla mats with a punch weight. You will have to use a pretty heavy weight to get down through the hydrilla mats. You just might get a chance to catch your personal best bass.

As we get through the last of summer, make sure you take along lots of water and Gatorade to stay hydrated. My buddy who lives in Zellwood Station has been fishin’ the Butler Chain with his nephew. John reports that they have been havin’ some good days on the chain.

They like to fish offshore for bass and they do a good job of catchin’ some nice size bass. They fished the Butler Chain last week and between both of them they caught and released 16 bass.

Most of the bass they caught were in the two-pound to three-pound range. So, if you want to catch numbers of bass, you might want to give the Butler Chain a try this week.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ and have a great day on the water.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!