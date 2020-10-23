Fish are still gettin’ adjusted to fall-to-summer transition

Hello Folks,

The cooler days are comin’ and I can hardly wait until they get here. The only problem right now is we are in transition from summer to fall and the fish haven’t adjusted yet. We have been gettin’ lots of rain and we have had some windy days as of late.

Mark at Big Toho Bait and Tackle reports that the lakes in the Kissimmee Chain are full of water all the way down to Lake Okeechobee. With all the high water, the bass are scattered throughout the chain. Mark reports that if you want to fish with shiners, the bite is great.

Most of the guides are doin’ half-day trips and they are goin’ through more than a dozen shiners each trip. The artificial bite is a little slow, but you can catch a few bass on Senko-type baits on the points and in the cuts of Kissimmee grass.

The guides are fishin’ these same areas and catchin’ bass on shiners.

Mark also reports that a tournament was held there over the weekend and it took five bass that weighed a little over 19 lbs. to win. So, the bass are bitin’ but you will have to find the key area to catch’ em.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the fishin’ is a little slow due to all the rain and the windy conditions for the past week.

The folks who are goin’ fishin’ are still catchin’ some specks in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe. The specks are still bitin’ in Lake Jesup under the State Road 417 bridge on minners. Most of the specks that are bein’ caught in Lake Monroe are bein’ caught in open water. Folks are driftin’ with minners throughout the lake to catch ’em.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ is a little slow as well on artificials. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on shiners. Folks who are fishin’ with shiners in the Maitland Chain, are freelinin’ shiners over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. You can catch some bass in the Butler Chain by doin’ the same thing.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good on the Harris Chain. My buddy Rich fished there last week and had a good day on the water. He didn’t load the boat, but he caught and released five nice bass up to four pounds each. He caught his bass on spinnerbaits, Senko-type baits, and plastic worms. Rich caught his bass around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds thoughout the chain.

As I reported earlier, the rains have raised the level of the lakes in our area and throughout the state, so you need to be careful while you are on the water. Lots of debris will come in the lake with all the runoffs and you might be surprised what will be in the water.

Look for movin’ water in most of the chains of lakes in our area. You will find bass feedin’ on bait-fish in those areas. You can catch ’em on noisy top-water baits, lipless crank-baits, or Carolina-rigged plastic worms.

Well, that’s if for this week. I hope you have a great week and you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend.

Tip of the week: shiners.

Save a few and good luck!