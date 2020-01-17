Fish are bitin’ in most area lakes and rivers

Hello Folks,

We are well into the new year and the fishin’ has started to pick up in most of the lakes in our area. The specks are startin’ to bite in Lake Monroe. You can catch some specks driftin’ open water with minners.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that some folks are even catchin’ some specks off the seawall in Sanford. Kyle also reports that some folks are fishin’ for specks and they are catchin’ some shellcrackers, as well. So, if you go speck fishin’, you might want to take along some red worms, too.

Folks are also catchin’ some specks in Lake Jesup and Lake Harney. If you want to catch some specks, now would be a good time to get on the water and do some fishin’.

The bass fishin’ is pickin’ up a little in most of the lakes in our area. Kyle reports lots of bass bein’ caught on shiners in local lakes and on the chains as well. Folks are catchin’ some bass in John’s Lake, West Lake, and the Harris Chain.

American Bass Anglers had their first tournament of the year on the Kissimmee Chain last Saturday. The winner was Jonathan Sermento who weighed in four bass for a total of 16.75 lbs. He also caught a big bass of 7.19 lbs. The biggest bass of the tournament was an 8.16 pounder caught by Yogi Norris. There were 85 boats in the tournament, so the bass fishin’ seems to be doin’ good in the Kissimmee Chain.

Fishers of Men team tournament trail had a tournament on the Harris Chain this past Saturday as well. The team of Josh Davis and John Brazzell won the tournament with five bass that weighed 16.17 lbs. They also caught the biggest bass of the tournament as well. Their big bass weighed 6.04 lbs. Josh reported that they caught most of their bass in Big Lake Harris. They caught most of their bass on crank-baits and speed worms in 8 ft. to 10 ft. of water.

Congratulations, guys, on your win. I also talked to Josh about the Clermont Chain because it used to be a great chain to catch some bass, but it’s had its challenges in the past. Josh reports that the chain has started to come back and the bass fishin’ is improvin’ each year. Hopefully that trend will continue.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: specks off the wall.

Save a few and good luck!