Fish are bitin’ as lakes, rivers are gettin’ plenty of rain

Hello Folks,

We have rain. Last summer, we were prayin’ for rain and this summer we are gettin’ plenty of rain. I’m not complainin’ because I know it could be really hot and we could not have any rain at all, so I’m thankful for what we have been gettin’.

The local lakes and ponds in our area are doin’ good for bass fishin’. An angler friend of mine was fishin’ the Little Wekiva River. He was catchin’ a mixed bag of bluegills and bass with a few gar in the mix. He was fishin’ from shoreline with Beetle Spins and Road Runners. He also caught a catfish on a piece of chicken. So, if you have some ponds near your house, don’t hesitate to give ’em a try.

I’m gettin’ reports that the St. Johns River is still risin’ and lots of ramps are still closed due to the high water. Please be careful on the river. It can be treacherous at times, especially in the strong current.

We have a full moon today, Friday, July 27, so you should be able to locate some bluegills and shellcrackers on the beds. If it’s not too windy, look for slicks on the top of the water. When the bluegills are on the beds, they give off an oil that floats up to the top of the water and the beds won’t be too far away from the slick. You need to take along some crickets and red worms because once you find a bed of ’em, they will keep you busy as fast as they bite.

Lots of folks like to drift open water until they find ’em and then anchor off the beds and fish for ’em that way.

If you have children, they will keep you busy taken off the fish and puttin’ on another cricket.

The bass fishin’ is still doi’n good in most of the lakes and the bigger chains in our area. The bass are bitin’ real good on the Harris Chain. Most of the bass are bein’ caught in Lake Griffin and Big Lake Harris. If you get on the water early, you need to fish a plastic frog or a toad around the shoreline cover like pads and isolated grass patches. Once the sun gets up, try fishin’ the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds with swim-baits, Rat-L-Traps, plastic worms, or slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good on the Butler Chain at first light. You will do best by fishin’ the shoreline cover with plastic frogs and toads. You can also try plastic worms with light weights on ’em. Once the sun gets up, move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. You can fish a lipless crank-bait over the beds or fish a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait in the grass beds. Since we have been gettin’ all this rain, the water is flowin’ into the lakes and in the mouths of the lakes that connect each other.

The Kissimmee Chain has water flowin’ into each lake goin’ south. You should be able to find some bass feedin’ in those type of areas throughout the chain. Also look for water flowin’ into the lakes from the feeder creeks that feed into the lakes. You should find bass feedin’ on bait-fish in those areas as well. Try fishin’ a plastic worm around the shell-beds. A Carolina-rigged plastic worm will work, too. You need to get on the water early and be off by 11 a.m. Once the afternoon rains are over, go back out on the water to fish the late afternoon bite. You should be able to catch 10 to 20 bass per trip. If you are wantin’ to catch a big bass, try freelinin’ a shiner over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

Captain Paul Solomon has been doin’ good on the Butler Chain. He and his clients are catchin’ 15 to 20 bass per day on shiners and plastic worms.

Well that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water.

Tip of the week: movin’ water.

Save a few and good luck!