First, WWI Army Cake and then, Thanksgiving’s pumpkin cake

November 11, is Veterans Day. It was first called Armistice Day by Woodrow Wilson on November 11, 1919, as he addressed the American people and spoke of our enemies laying down their arms “a year ago today…”

Bills calling for observance have been issued and approved in Congress with the final amendment in 1954 replacing the word “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and so it has been known since.

We cannot let this special day go by without printing the recipe for First World War Army cake that we found printed in the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine book, and which just happens to be a special favorite of ours.

Bob Warden has written a book titled “Great Food Fast,” and there is a recipe for Steak Chili “that’s fit for a meal”, Bob says. “This steak chili made with pinto beans makes a warm and satisfying meal, especially when served over rice or pasta. I like to use sirloin steak but cheaper cuts of beef, especially cubed stewing beef, work great, too.”

Lemon Buttered Carrots looks to be a tasty dish. The recipe comes from the cookbook titled Paths of Sunshine put out by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. This book was gifted to us years ago with the notation, “Compliments, Joan Lasek.”

I have a little paperback cookbook titled The Original Country Cookbook published in 1976 by Paragon Products, Inc., in Pompano Beach. I found a recipe for Scrapple therein, which may have some interest among our readers. I can remember my mother sometimes cooking Scrapple for breakfast when I was a child. I have heard people on the radio sneering at Scrapple, but the ingredients for this breakfast item are made from only the finest pork items.

Mrs. C. M. Bell shared her Pumpkin Cake in Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood. And this dandy little book of recipes was loaned to us by Claire Ellington. I rue the day when she comes back to claim this treasure. Mrs. Bell doesn’t indicate what kind of frosting to use, so we will use a recipe for Cream Cheese Frosting from allrecipes.com. Reviews say this is “the best cream cheese frosting.” It should be terrific on this Pumpkin Cake.

FIRST WORLD WAR

ARMY CAKE – 1918

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 3-ounce box raisins

3 cups water

1/2 cup lard (no substitute for this,

recipe says)

2 cups white sugar

5 cups sifted flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 heaping teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup chopped walnuts

Boil the box of raisins in 3 cups of water for 15 minutes and let cool. Drain and reserve water. Cream the lard and sugar. Add alternately the dry ingredients and two cups of reserved water from raisins. Add chopped walnuts. (Fruit may be added instead of nuts.) Add cooked raisins. Pour into greased and floured loaf pans and bake at 325 degrees for about 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Test for doneness. NOTE: This is an Heirloom Recipe.

STEAK CHILI

From Great Food Fast,

by Bob Warden

1-1/4 cups pinto beans (not canned)

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1-1/2 pounds sirloin steaks, cubed

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 green bell pepper chopped

3 large tomatoes, chopped

1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce

5 cups beef stock or broth

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Soak pinto beans for 30 minutes as your prep the remaining ingredients. Drain and rinse the soaked beans. 2) with the cooker’s lid off, heat oil on HIGH or “brown,” until melted and sizzling. 3) Place the steak and onion in the cooker, and cook until steak is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. 4) Stir in chili powder and cook 1 additional minute. 5) Add remaining ingredients, securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, and set for 24 minutes on HIGH. 6) Let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before performing a quick release for any remaining pressure. 7) Add any additional salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Note: Make it Yours! Serve this chili smothered with your favorite toppings. Try Cheddar or pepper-jack cheese, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, diced red onion, or even a dollop of guacamole!

LEMON BUTTERED CARROTS

Recipe from

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

3 tablespoons butter

6 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium apple, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Salt

In medium skillet combine butter or margarine and carrots. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes or until almost tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple and continue cooking about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon peel; salt lightly. Serve hot. Serves 4 to 5.

SCRAPPLE

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country Cookbook

1-1/2 lbs pork shoulder

1/4 lb pork liver

1 cup corn meal

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup chopped onion

Dash ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Combine liver and pork shoulder in a saucepan with 1 quart water and cook slowly for 1 hour. Drain, reserving broth. Discard bones and chop meat fine. Blend salt, 1 cup water, 2 cups broth, and corn meal in pan. Cook, stirring constantly until thick. Stir in meat, onions, along with spices and herbs. Cover and simmer 1 hour. Pour into loaf pan and cool until firm. Cut into slices, dust with flour, and fry in a small bit of fat until crisp.

MRS. C. M. BELL’S

PUMPKIN CAKE

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

2-1/4 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 tablespoon ginger

1/2 tablespoon allspice

1/2 cup butter or shortening

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg and 2 yolks

3/4 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup pumpkin

1/2 cup nuts

2 teaspoons lemon extract

Sift flour, baking powder, salt and spices three times. Cream butter and sugar gradually; add egg and yolks, one at a time. Beat until light. Add flour, alternately with buttermilk. Add pumpkin, nuts and extract. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool, and frost.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Recipe from allrecipes.com

2 8-oz pkgs cream cheese,

softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter,

softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

1) Beat cream cheese and softened butter in a medium bowl until smooth and creamy. 2) Mix in vanilla. 3) Gradually add sugar, beating after each addition until incorporated. Continue to beat until frosting is very smooth. 4) Store in the refrigerator after use.