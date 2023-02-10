First, there is a muffin recipe, and then there are three variations

Dry rubbed ribs from Palmetto Creek Farms, in Avon Park, is from their book titled From Field to Feast. This is simple to prepare and absolutely delicious. The ribs are oven baked in heavy-duty foil packets you make and seal around the ribs, great for folks who don’t want to fool around with a grill or smoker. I saw the temperature, “250 degrees” and thought I must have made a mistake. But no, the book really says “250 degrees for 2- to 2-1/2 hours.”

Emily Meggett’s instructions for oven bacon is so very simple and delicious. She wrote this recipe in her book, Gullah Geechee Home Cooking.

Mrs. Meggett’s instructions for Dirty Rice is very tasty.

Alice Beth Miner, who passed several years ago and who was a dear friend of all Apopkans, shares her Potatoes Del Monico through the Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato publication of mostly potato recipes.

From Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes, you will want to try Lee Ann Robinson’s Twin Mountain Muffins. Lee Ann is from La Grange, Georgia. There are three additional flavors for this basic recipe: Pepper-Cheese; Bacon-Cheese; and Herb.

We have a Hummus recipe for you from Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes. This recipe was contributed by Joan Ranzini of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Weight lifter Bryan Jacob of Alpharetta, Georgia, opts for this sweet-and-savory pizza based on his favorite selection at Everybody’s Pizza, near Emory University in Atlanta. Sliced into thin wedges, it’s a crowd-pleasing appetizer. He submitted his tasty recipe to Southern Living’s 1996 Annual Recipes.

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS,

AVON PARK,

DRY-RUBBED BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup ancho chili powder (dark Mexican chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub: mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

EMILY MEGGETT’S OVEN BACON

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

12 slices thick-cut bacon

1) Preheat your oven’s broiler to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, or its highest setting. 2) Arrange the bacon in a single layer in a rimmed baking pan and place it on the highest rack in your oven. Broil until browned on one side, about 2 minutes. 3) Turn the bacon and brown the other side. Watch the bacon closely. It will cook quickly, about 5 minutes total. 4) Remove from the oven and place the bacon on a paper towel to absorb the excess grease.

EMILY MEGGETT’S DIRTY RICE

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

4 slices bacon

1 16-ounce package loose pork sausage

1 large onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

4-1/2 cups (1 liter) tepid water

1 tablespoon Nature’s Seasons

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet

(optional)

3-1/2 cups long-grain white rice, rinsed

1) In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, cook the bacon over high heat until crisp. Remove the bacon – but not the oil and drippings – from the pot and allow the bacon to cool. Once cooled, cut the bacon into small pieces and set aside. 2) Meanwhile, roll the sausage into small balls. Heat the same cooking pot and cook the sausage in the bacon drippings until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and bell pepper to the sausage and saute for another 5 minutes. 3) Return the bacon to the pot and add the water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, then add the Nature’s Seasons, crushed red pepper, soy sauce, and Kitchen Bouquet, if using. Return the mixture to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. 4) Add the rice and stir with a fork. Reduce the heat to low and cook until most of the water has been absorbed, about 30 minutes. If using a steamer, fill the bottom halfway with water, transfer the rice mixture to the top of the steamer, cover, and steam for 20 to 25 minutes, or until done.

ALICE BETH MINER’S

POTATOES DEL MONICO

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

9 medium size red potatoes

parboiled

1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper

Dash nutmeg

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Peel and grate potatoes and place in a buttered 1-1/2 quart casserole.

In a 1-quart saucepan, combine cheese, mustard, salt, pepper, nutmeg, cream, and milk. Stir over low heat until cheese melts. Pour over potatoes. Do not stir. Bake uncovered 45 to 60 minutes. This can be assembled in advance and refrigerated, covered. Bring to room temperature and bake as above.

TWIN MOUNTAIN MUFFINS

Recipe from Southern Living’s

1996 Annual Recipes

1/4 cup butter or margarine,

softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1) Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; add egg, beating just until blended. 2) Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, ending with flour mixture. 3) Spoon batter into greased muffin pans, filling two-thirds full. 4) Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from pans immediately, and cool on wire racks. Yield: 1 dozen.

Pepper-Cheese Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers with the flour mixture.

Bacon-Cheese Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and 3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, with the flour mixture.

Herb Muffins: Reduce the sugar to 2 tablespoons; stir in 1 teaspoon instant minced onion, 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper with the flour mixture.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S HUMMUS

Recipe from Southern Living’s

1996 Annual Recipes

1 (15-oz) can chick-peas, drained

1/4 cup tahini 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic

1/3 cup lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium

soy sauce

Position knife blade in food processor; add all ingredients, and process until smooth. Yield: 2 cups.

SOUTHERN LIVING’S

HAM-AND-PINEAPPLE PIZZA

Recipe from Southern Living’s

1996 Annual Recipes

1 (12-inch) refrigerated baked

pizza crust

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups chopped smoked ham

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, well-drained

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded

mozzarella cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded

provolone cheese

Brush pizza crust with olive oil and spread pizza sauce evenly over crust. Top sauce evenly with ham and pineapple; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese melts and crust is lightly browned. Yield: 1 (12-inch) pizza.

NOTE: For pizza crust, we used Mama Mary’s, available in the refrigerator section of your local supermarket.