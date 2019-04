The Apopka High School Special Olympics team participated in the Area 7 Special Olympics Summer Games on Saturday, March 30, at Wekiva High School. The 4×100 relay team won one of Apopka High’s 23 first-place awards. The AHS athletes also won seven second places and three third places. Members of the relay team shown are, (l-r), Shemar Merriweather, David Brabham III, Alexander Laureano, and Williams Alford.