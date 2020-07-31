First Apopkan finishes term as Rotary district governor

As the first Apopkan to serve as the Rotary district governor for District 6980, Cindi Cioci, a retired business owner, said she was honored by a proclamation from the city of Apopka.

“It was amazing. Absolutely amazing. Incredible. I was very honored,” Cioci said.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson presented the proclamation to Cioci on Saturday, July 12, at Rotary Club of Apopka’s installation banquet in a hangar at the Orlando Apopka Airport.

Nelson is a Rotary Club member, too.

The hangar was chosen as a venue because it was large enough to help guests practice social distancing. An estimated 50 people attended including members and their spouses and partners.

“It was the one thing we could look forward to because we haven’t been able to meet in person since March,” Cioci said. “So everybody was excited about it. Not everybody came and that was understandable, but we probably had half the club, and spouses and partners. I would see people. It was nice.”

Rotary District 6980 has 48 clubs across five Central Florida counties: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, and Sumter.

Out of a total of 525 Rotary district governors in the previous Rotary year (June 30, 2019, to July 1), 113 were women, according to Rotary International.

