FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Centers in Orange County to assist in hurricane recovery

TALLAHASSEE – FEMA has opened two Disaster Recovery Centers in Orange County to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Milton. Survivors of Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Debby can also be served by the centers.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

The center locations and hours are as follows:

*Orange County Multi-Cultural Center, 7149 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday.

*Bithlo Community Center — State of Florida Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC), 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando. Hours are Monday, October 28 through Saturday, November 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To find other center locations go to FEMA.gov/DRC or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.

You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance on YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4834.

For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4828.

For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4806.

Follow FEMA on X at X.com/FEMARegion4 or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FEMA.

