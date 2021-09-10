Feed the flock with Sharon McDonald’s Tortilla Pickle Roll-Ups

Many years ago, First Presbyterian Church of Apopka published Treasures and Pleasures, one of our very favorite cookbooks. Therein, we found Standing Rib Roast from Jeanne Heckman. This recipe is wonderfully simple and delicious.

From Nancy Thomas, a long-time reader, we have Pinto Beans. She used ham for flavoring but says a smoked turkey leg would also work well. If you don’t have all night to soak your beans, you can do the “quick” soak. Simply cover the beans with water, bring to a boil, and let them soak for one hour. Then drain and cook as directed.

Also from Treasures and Pleasures, comes the Committee’s Crispy Eggplant, easy and very tasty.

Southern Living All-Time Favorites has Creamy Baked Corn. The recipe calls for frozen corn but you could probably use drained canned corn if you wish.

From New Vision’s Feeding the Flock comes Sharon McDonald’s Tortilla Pickle Roll-Ups. Try them. They would be great for lunch.

A Sharing Our Finest Cookbook recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association comes from Nora Kinnison with her Guacamole-Egg Spread.

Here’s another winner from Treasures and Pleasures. Peter Leathersich shares his Cabbage Salad for 100. Enjoy.

From Lillian Carter, former President Jimmy Carter’s mother, we have Peanut Brittle. This recipe was shared in Plains Pot Pourri.

JEANNE HECKMAN’S “NO WORK” STANDING RIB ROAST,

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

Start with roast at room temperature. Roast for one hour at 350 degrees to 375 degrees. Turn oven off. Do NOT open oven door! Before serving, reheat roast at 300 degrees 45 minutes for two ribs, medium rare, or one hour for three or four ribs, medium rare. Can do in the morning and finish at night.

NANCY THOMAS’ PINTO BEANS WITH HAM OR TURKEY LEG

Reader of the Apopka Chief

and The Planter

1 pound (half a bag, or 2 cups) dried pinto beans soaked all night, drained, washed, or any other dried beans you like.

Use food processor or grater for carrots and potato:

Celery probably three stalks, chopped

A big sweet onion, chopped large

One big red sweet Bell pepper, chopped large

Three carrots, peeled and grated

One big red potato, peeled and grated

Ham slice, edges and excess fat trimmed off, sliced and diced. Put bone in for cooking.

You can use a smoked turkey leg if you prefer.

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne (more if you like)

1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 quart water

Add more HOT water during cooking if beans look like they need it.

Put ingredients in Instantpot and set to slow cook (4 hrs). You can use a Crockpot or a pot on the stove if you choose.

Four hours into cooking, add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce, stir, and continue cooking for 3 or 4 more hours, until tender. Near end of cooking, taste and correct seasoning if needed.

COMMITTEE’S CRISPY EGGPLANT

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1/2 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 tablespoon finely minced onion

1/3 cup Pepperidge Farm Seasoned Dressing crumbs

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1-pound eggplant unpeeled

Mix first three ingredients. Mix next three ingredients together. Wash and dry eggplant and slice into 1/2-inch slices. It is not necessary to peel the eggplant. Spread each slice with mayonnaise on both sides and roll in crumb mixture. Place in shallow roasting pan and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Serves four to six.

CREAMY BAKED CORN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

2 to 4 bacon slices

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

1 (16-ounce) package frozen corn, thawed

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Melt butter in hot drippings over medium heat; add onion, and sauté until tender.

Whisk in flour and salt until smooth and bubbly. Whisk in sour cream until smooth; cook, whisking often, 3 minutes. Stir in corn, and cook until thoroughly heated. Spoon into a lightly greased 8-inch baking dish; top with crumbled bacon.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

SHARON MCDONALD’S

TORTILLA PICKLE ROLL-UPS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

Tortilla shells

16 ounces sour cream

1 package ranch dressing mix (dry)

Ham slices

Pickle spears (not whole pickles)

Mix sour cream and ranch dressing together. Spread on shell. Place slice of ham on top of that. Place pickle spear on top and roll up. Chill and slice.

NORA KINNISON’S

GUACAMOLE-EGG SPREAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 avocado, mashed

1 tablespoon chopped pimiento

1 hard-cooked egg, chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup chopped ripe olives

Mix all ingredients together, except olives; sprinkle olives on top. Makes about 1-1/2 cups.

PETER LEATHERSICH’S

CABBAGE SALAD FOR 100

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

6 cups salad oil

8 cups vinegar

8 cups granulated sugar

13 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons pepper

10 cups chopped parsley

40 medium onions, sliced thin

8 grated carrots for color

160 cups (40 quarts) cabbage, shredded

Combine cabbage, sliced onion, parsley and carrots and toss them with a few cubes of ice to keep them fresh. In separate bowl, combine other ingredients and mix thoroughly. When ready to serve, drain water and ice from vegetables, add salad dressing, and toss thoroughly.

LILLIAN CARTER’S

PEANUT BRITTLE

Recipe from Food Favorites

of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups water

1 cup white Karo syrup

3 cups raw peanuts

2 tablespoons baking soda

1/2 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Boil sugar, water, and Karo syrup until mixture spins a thread. Add peanuts. After adding peanuts, stir continually until syrup turns golden brown. Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until butter melts. Pour up quickly on two cookie sheets with sides. As mixture begins to harden around edges, pull until thin.