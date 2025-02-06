February obituaries 2025

February 7, 2025

Glenna E. Boetcher, age 95, of Zanesville, Ohio and previously of Zellwood, FL, passed away at Genesis Morrison House on February 2nd , 2025 at 11:30 pm. Born on October 19,1929, in Duncan Falls Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Mary White Maxwell. Glenna was married to the late Virgil E. Boetcher for 76 years. She is survived by her two sons, Randy Boetcher of Sarasota, FL and Steven (Kendra) Boetcher of Frazeysburg, Ohio; Grandchildren, Kerry Berelsman (Bob) Henna, Pittsburg, PA, Randee Boetcher, Columbus, Oh, Kristin Boetcher (Jeremy) Davis of Dresden, OH, Jason (Jessica) Boetcher of Gahanna, OH, and five great grandsons, Coen Davis, Weston Davis, Grayson Boetcher, Maverick and Cooper Boetcher. In addition to her spouse, Glenna is preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil (Nellie) Maxwell and Chester (Ina Mae) Maxwell of Zanesville; three sisters, Violet (Don) Russi, Wilda (Wally) Lautenschleager and Kay (Robert) Montgomery.