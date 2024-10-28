FDLE launches Florida Safe Halloween, making sure sex offenders follow Florida laws

TALLAHASSEE – Inspectors and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) visited hundreds of registered sex offenders and predators this fall to confirm they were following Florida’s registration laws. So far, FDLE, along with local sheriff’s deputies, arrested nine sex offenders or predators who were out of compliance.

“Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for his commitment to keeping Florida families safe,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Sex offenders must follow the law to demonstrate accountability for their actions and to contribute to a safer society. Thank you to our agents and deputies who are working these law enforcement operations making Florida citizens safer.”

Florida Safe Halloween began in September to ensure accuracy of Florida’s Sex Offender Registry before its busiest week of the year, the week of Halloween.

Last month, FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau and FDLE’s Tallahassee and Tampa Bay Regional Operations Centers partnered with the Florida Department of Corrections and the sheriff’s offices of Franklin, Hardee and Lafayette counties to conduct countywide sweeps of registered sex offenders and predators.

During the operations, physical contact was made with registrants to confirm they continue to follow registration laws. Those who were not in compliance were arrested.

Operation Coastal Capture – Franklin County arrests

Eugene James Cooper, Predator

Cooper’s whereabouts remained unknown for nearly two years until he was found in Apalachicola during the operation. Cooper was arrested pursuant to an active warrant out of Leon County for failing to comply with Florida’s sexual predator registration laws.

Glenn Darius May, Predator

May was arrested twice during the operation. He failed to report ownership of a vehicle and the presence of another vehicle at his residence. He was arrested on two counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned. After being released from the Franklin County Jail, May again failed to comply with registration laws and was again arrested on an additional count of failure to comply with Florida’s sexual predator registration laws.

Elvie Clarence Martin, Predator

Martin was arrested on three counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned.

Michael Forrest Shuler

Florida laws require Shuler to report on a quarterly basis, but he had not reported for registration since December of 2019. In addition, Shuler failed to report ownership of multiple vehicles. He was arrested on three counts of failure to comply with Florida’s sexual offender registration laws.

Dennis Anthony Hefner

Hefner failed to report ownership of two motorcycles and was arrested for failure of a sexual offender to report a change in vehicles owned.

Nathaniel White

White failed to report ownership of two vehicles and was arrested on one count of failure of a sexual offender to report a change in vehicles owned.

Earl Clay Tucker

Tucker failed to report ownership of a vehicle and an email address. He was arrested on one count of failure of a sexual offender to report a change in vehicles owned and one count of failure of a sexual offender to report an email address or internet identifier.

All suspects were booked into the Franklin County Jail in September.

Operation Duck Duck Goose Hardee County arrests

Kenneth Duck, Predator

Kenneth Duck of Bowling Green was arrested for violating the terms of his conditional release supervision.

Ernest Miller

Ernest Miller of Wauchula was arrested for failure of a sexual offender to report a change in vehicles owned, a third-degree felony.

Both subjects were booked into the Hardee County Jail in September.

Inspectors also visited sex offenders in Lafayette County and found that all were complying with the laws and no arrests were made. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office indicated they noticed a significant increase in the reporting of required registration information since first partnering with FDLE in May to conduct compliance checks of their registered offenders.

FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support (EIS) Unit partners with sheriffs across Florida to verify compliance with Florida’s registration laws requiring sex offenders and predators to report to their local sheriff’s office and provide information including residential addresses, telephone numbers, internet identifiers, photograph, passport and conviction information.

To keep your family safe, visit Florida’s Sex Offender Registry Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.

