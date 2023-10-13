FASTSIGNS® of Apopka is a local sign company that’s proudly serving the community

FASTSIGNS® of Apopka prides themselves on helping businesses increase their visibility and grow their ROI by providing them with high-quality signage and graphics. They work with you to develop a wide variety of products including signs, banners, and other visual marketing.

Their goal is to help their customers grow their businesses, companies, and brands. FASTSIGNS® of Apopka prides themselves on being “the silent department” in every customer’s business, organization, or event committee. They provide the following, and more:

•They’re trusted by local customers to provide them with the most cutting-edge products and services available.

•They provide unmatched expertise which directly results in success for our customers.

•They offer more than just signs – they offer a breadth of services at scale.

No matter what your business or personal needs are, they can create a product that will fit it perfectly. The FASTSIGNS® of Apopka skilled staff understands the importance of visual communications, which is why they work hard to create affordable products that help you establish your presence.

FASTSIGNS® of Apopka recently received their Electrical Sign Specialty License (ES12002241) upon passing the state examination and going before the Florida Electrical Board for approval. Franchisee Rod Quick will also be able to bring this capability to his second FASTSIGNS® center located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Now licensed to install and service electrical signs, they can protect customers from the danger of using unlicensed contractors for electrical signage work. When customers use FASTSIGNS® of Apopka for their electrical signage needs, they will not only have a wider variety of services available to them, but they will also save money and time, as most sign shops must rely on subcontractors to provide electrical signage services.

“Customers can rest easy knowing that the work completed on their property is done directly by their licensed and insured FASTSIGNS® partner,” said Rod Quick, franchisee at FASTSIGNS® of Apopka. “We are thrilled to offer this capability to new and existing businesses needing electrical signage for their retail store, restaurant, clinic, office, healthcare establishment and more.”

This Electrical signage license will set them apart from their competition, allowing them to perform LED conversions, repair electrical signs, install monument signs, install LED cabinet signs, install LED Channel Letter signs, and install electrical marquee signs. FASTSIGNS® of Apopka now owns a bucket truck for installation work, their installers are lift certified, and they are dedicated to following OSHA regulations.

FASTSIGNS® of Apopka is a locally and independently owned and operated visual ideas company. FASTSIGNS® is an industry leader that began more than 35 years ago and has over 750 centers in the U.S. and internationally. They celebrate the spirit of creativity and the power of possibilities. Working with FASTSIGNS® can leave a lasting impression for your business. What they make together is a brilliant reflection of your brand, your personality… your statement.

FASTSIGNS® is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur’s Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the sixth consecutive year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Let FASTSIGNS® of Apopka help you “Make Your Statement.” Visit www.fastsigns.com/apopka-fl/ or call 407-774-0003 today!

