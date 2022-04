A group of seven black-bellied whistling ducks keeps their eyes ahead as they fly above the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive. The drive features many species of birds along with alligators and other animals. It is open each Friday through Sunday and federal holidays. The gate to the free, 11-mile, one-way drive is located at 2850 Lust Rd., Apopka, opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. The exit gate on Jones Avenue in Zellwood closes at 5 p.m.