Essential Eyecare & Optical stresses regular eye exams can improve the quality of day-to-day life

Essential Eyecare & Optical understands that your eyes are the window to the world. And eye exams at every age and life stage is important to help keep your vision strong.

Now that the new school year is in full swing, it’s more important than ever for children to get an eye exam. It can be challenging to determine whether children need glasses, because often kids can’t recognize they’re having vision problems. After all, it’s hard to know you need glasses when you’re used to the world being a little blurry.

According to the American Optometric Association, struggling to see clearly can be the beginning of many downstream problems for children, such as low grades, misdiagnosed attention deficit disorders, or lack of self-confidence. The organization notes that 1 in 4 children in the U.S. has a vison disorder that needs to be diagnosed and treated.

“Undiagnosed vision problems at any age can affect one’s quality of life. In children it can hinder reading skills, but also with their social interaction and confidence with their peers. Close to 80% of learning takes place through a child’s eyes. Since a child’s eyesight changes frequently, regular eye and vision care is crucial to a student’s classroom performance,” stated Dr. David Dada, owner, and operator of Essential Eyecare & Optical.

Your child’s vision helps them enjoy life as they take in the world around them. But it also plays an important role in their development. If your child has an uncorrected vision problem, it may affect their ability to learn and reach their highest potential. If you notice your child squinting, rubbing their eyes, having trouble concentrating, or complaining of headaches after doing schoolwork, make an appointment with an eye doctor. An eye doctor can check your child for these conditions and other vision problems and provide treatment when needed, stated Dr. Dada.

The staff at Essential Eyecare & Optical knows that good eye health is a critical element of total well-being for people of all ages. They specialize in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect your vision, many of which do not have obvious symptoms. They know how age and risk factors affect vision over time for the young and old.

Essential Eyecare & Optical offers a full range of eye health service to clients of all ages, from children to older adults, providing routine eye exams and vision tests, eye disease diagnosis and management, immediate attention for eye emergencies, and complete eye health management. And they offer corrective laser eye surgery co-management as well.

Eyes are important indicators of overall health for everyone. Comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Essential Eyecare & Optical, they take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. They provide the expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

An Apopka native, Dr. David Dada attended high school at Forest Lake Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Gainesville’s University of Florida, and a Bachelor’s of Vision Science and Doctor of Optometry at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state-of-the-art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist. His passion for outreach has led him to participate in different mission trips, including the National Optometric Student Associate and One Sight.

For further information visit www.essentialeyecareoptical.com or call 407-893-2SEE (2733) today and schedule your exam! They’re conveniently located in Apopka at 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite G.

Advertisement